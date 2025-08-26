First Human Case of New World Screwworm Detected in US

The U.S. has confirmed its first human case of the New World screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite that poses a serious threat to livestock and humans. The infected individual has recovered, but the detection raises concerns about the parasite's northward spread.

The United States has confirmed its first human case of the New World screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite that has been moving northward from South America. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ), in collaboration with the Maryland Department of Health , announced the case on August 4th in a patient who had returned from El Salvador.

This marks the first instance of travel-associated New World screwworm myiasis (parasitic infestation of fly larvae) from an outbreak-affected country detected in the United States. Health authorities emphasize that the current risk to public health within the U.S. remains very low. The infected individual, a resident of Maryland, has since recovered from the infection, and investigations have revealed no evidence of transmission to any other individuals or animals. This discovery serves as a timely reminder for healthcare providers, livestock owners, and the general public to maintain vigilance through routine monitoring.The New World screwworm is a subspecies of the blue-gray blowfly, closely resembling the black flies commonly found in the U.S. The distinction lies in the screwworm's female flies, which lay their eggs in live animals, typically in wounds or open body cavities such as nasal passages. A single female can lay up to 200 eggs, which hatch into larvae that feed on the animal's flesh, often leading to severe and life-threatening infections. If left untreated, the infestation can escalate, causing the wound to enlarge significantly and potentially resulting in sepsis, a life-threatening complication.Historically, screwworms were prevalent in the U.S., primarily in Florida, Texas, and occasionally as far north as the Dakotas. A significant breakthrough in combating these parasites came in the 1950s when U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) scientists developed a revolutionary method known as the sterile insect technique. This method involved mass-rearing screwworms, sterilizing them with radiation, and then releasing them into the wild. These sterile males would compete with wild males for mates. When females mated with sterile males, they would not produce offspring, effectively suppressing the screwworm population. This strategy proved highly successful, eradicating screwworms from the U.S. by the 1980s. Mexico followed suit in the 1970s, and Central America in the early 2000s. The U.S. also successfully implemented the sterile insect technique to control a small outbreak in the Florida Keys in 2017.However, in recent years, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Honduras have reported new cases of New World screwworms. Experts believe several factors might be contributing to the resurgence, including the movement of infected livestock, the possibility of a more virulent strain of screwworm, and potential changes in the effectiveness of the sterilized flies.With a renewed threat looming, U.S. authorities are increasing surveillance and implementing response measures to prevent the screwworm from re-establishing itself in the country. The situation highlights the need for continued vigilance and collaborative efforts between countries to protect animal and human health from this potentially devastating parasite





HHS confirms first travel-related human case of New World screwworm in USWhile the risk of human infection in the U.S. is low, the risk to livestock is high, posing a possible threat to the nation's food supply.

First human case of New World screwworm parasite confirmed in USNew World screwworm myiasis was found in a patient who returned to the US from El Salvador, authorities say.

