First Human Case of Bird Flu in US in Decades Reported in Wyoming

A Wyoming woman has been hospitalized with bird flu, marking the first known case in the U.S. in over a decade. While the case is concerning, health officials say there is no need for widespread panic.

A woman in Wyoming has been hospitalized due to a human case of bird flu, marking the first known instance of its transmission to a person in the United States in over a decade. According to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Health, the patient, who has other underlying health conditions, was hospitalized in another state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) confirmed the test result for bird flu on Friday. While this case is concerning, Dr.

Alexia Harrist, Wyoming's state health officer and epidemiologist, emphasized that residents shouldn't experience a high level of concern. Bird flu has been circulating among wild birds in the U.S. since 2022 and was detected in dairy cows last year. Over 960 cattle herds in 16 states have been infected. The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content





