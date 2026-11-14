First frost and freeze tonight; frost advisory in effect for coastal counties

The Gulf Coast will experience its first frost and freeze event tonight as temperatures drop to freezing across much of the region.

MOBILE, Ala. - The Gulf Coast will experience its first frost and freeze event tonight as temperatures drop to freezing across much of the region.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the inland sections of coastal counties including Mobile, Baldwin and the panhandle. Early morning lows will be near freezing in Washington, Clark, Monroe and Conecuh counties, with most locations seeing lows between 30 and 32 degrees. Frosty conditions are possible down to near Interstate 10. Temperatures will stay chilly through the weekend with another cold night expected Saturday overnight before gradually rebounding early next week.

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Tonight: First Frost and Freeze Event The first frost and freeze event of the season is expected tonight across the Gulf Coast. Early morning lows will be near freezing in Washington, Clark, Monroe and Conecuh counties. Most locations will see lows between 30 and 32 degrees. Frosty conditions are possible down to near Interstate 10, affecting a broad area of the region.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the inland sections of coastal counties including Mobile, Baldwin and the panhandle. Residents in these areas should take precautions to protect sensitive plants, outdoor items and anything that could be damaged by freezing temperatures. This marks an important seasonal milestone—the arrival of the first frost and freeze of the season.

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Saturday: Chilly Day With Sunshine Saturday will stay chilly during the day, though by the afternoon we will make it up to 61 degrees with mostly sunny skies. The cold air will persist through the day, but sunshine will provide some relief. Bundle up if you have outdoor plans, as the cold air will require jackets and layers. Saturday Night: Another Cold Night Another cold night is expected Saturday night with a light breeze in the inland areas.

Frost will again be possible down to near Interstate 10 as temperatures drop. Residents should continue to monitor conditions and ensure that sensitive plants and outdoor items remain protected through this second consecutive cold night. Sunday Through Early Next Week: Gradual Warming Temperatures will rebound gradually as we head into next week. Conditions will begin to moderate from the cold pattern of the weekend.

Sunday will see temperatures begin to rise slightly, with continued warming through early next week. Monday: Isolated Shower Possible An isolated shower is possible on Monday with highs in the low 60s. This will be the only significant rain expected in the near-term forecast. Late Next Week: Warming Trend Continues Daytime temperatures get back up into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week next week, with sunshine continuing.

This represents a significant warming trend from the cold weekend. Very little rain is expected on the seven-day forecast, with the isolated shower Monday being the only precipitation expected. Stay with the FOX10 Weather App and watch FOX10 News for the latest forecasts!