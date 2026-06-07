First Female Trainer Wins Belmont Stakes with Golden Tempo

Cherie DeVaux became the first woman to win multiple Triple Crown races, securing the Belmont Stakes victory with Golden Tempo. She joins a select group of female trainers, highlighting the growing influence of women in horse racing. DeVaux explained the decision to skip the Preakness, emphasizing the horse's health and long‑term plans.

first female trainer to win the iconic race at Churchill Downs — is the first woman to win multiple Triple Crown races, while also being the second woman to train the winner of the Belmont Stakes in the last four years, “ Golden Tempo is amazing.

Jose is amazing,” DeVaux said on the Fox broadcast, when asked about making history.

“… It’s just a lot, amazing feeling. I don’t know. I have to name a horse Amazing now. ”This time, Golden Tempo held off Commandment and Renegade — with the latter the favorite for the race — to win the third edition of the Belmont Stakes in Saratoga Springs, with the track on Long Island undergoing renovations and set to reopen next year.

DeVaux, who was born in Saratoga Springs, said after Golden Tempo won the Kentucky Derby that she was “glad I can be a representative of all women everywhere, that we can do anything we set our minds to. ” And Saturday, she joined Jena Antonucci — the trainer for Arcangelo in 2023 — as women to win the Belmont Stakes while in front of family.

“It’s so meaningful because the town gets to have this and celebrate it with all of us,” DeVaux said. The natural question lingering after the race, though, was what would’ve happened if Golden Tempo had run the Preakness Stakes — the looming debate of whether the horse could have possibly won the Triple Crown.

At the time of the decision, Cherie DeVaux Racing cited additional time, health and Golden Tempo’s long-term future as reasons for why they skipped the second leg of the Triple Crown, and Saturday, in the spotlight of yet another historical moment in horse racing, DeVaux doubled down on her decision.

“It’s not something I’m gonna think about,” DeVaux said when asked about Golden Tempo and the Triple Crown. “We made our decision and he won today, and we’re gonna be happy about that. ”





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