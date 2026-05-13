First Female Trainer Cherie DeVaux Wins Historic Kentucky Derby

Cherie DeVaux, the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby, shares her emotions and experiences in the aftermath of her historic victory.

Cherie DeVaux trainer of Golden Tempo , celebrates a historic win in the winner's circle following the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2026 in Louisville, Ky.

After becoming the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby, in its 152nd running, Cherie DeVaux has found life to be \"a bit overwhelming\". That historic feat with \"Golden Tempo\" has generated plenty of interest and media interviews, as well as fans, including those, who will stop her in the supermarket for a selfie or tap on the glass window of a restaurant where she was seated, to give her the thumbs-up sign.

Winning the Kentucky Derby was always the \"big goal\" for DeVaux whose life and family is steeped in horse racing. \"There are plenty of hard races to win, but everything has to go right on that day. I honestly did not have expectations of winning the race\", she said. \"I was cool.

I thought the horse would run really well, but I could not believe he actually won in our first trip to the Kentucky Derby\". The 25-1 long shot Golden Tempo earned a purse of $3.1 million for what is the longest of the three Triple Crown races at 1 1/4 miles. But the thoroughbred and his jockey Jose Ortiz will be sitting out this weekend\s Preakness Stakes to rest up for the Belmont Stakes on June 6.

While DeVaux is grateful for the \"very nice things\" that have been sent to her, she is now working with a United Talent Agency representative to handle requests for speaking engagements and collaborations. Given her schedule, carving out time for speeches, may take some scheduling. \"Training horses is number one to me\", DeVaux said.

One of her favorite takeaways is how peers have shared their appreciation toward DeVaux for taking the time out of her busy schedule to \"show our industry in a positive way, because that has been lacking in the past. Some of it is founded, and some of it is unfounded\". DeVaux starts her days at 4:30 a.m. and calls it a night at 9 p.m. Some of her nine siblings are involved with horse racing, too.

\"This job is a lifestyle. My husband is in this industry, too. There are times when we won\t see each other for weeks or even a month at a time. He\s traveling one place and I\m traveling to another.

But this is our life and we signed up for this together. There\s no vacation. I have started to make time around Christmas\"





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Horse Racing Winning The Kentucky Derby First Female Trainer Speeches And Collaborations Minority Stake Golden Tempo

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