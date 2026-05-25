First-Ever Enhanced Games Sparks Health Concerns Over Performance-Enhancing Drugs

The inaugural event features athletes taking banned substances, sparking health concerns and criticism from sporting organizations.

Athletes competing in the first-ever Enhanced Games in Las Vegas are allowed to use performance-enhancing drugs , sparking health concerns . The event features around 40 sprinters, swimmers, and weightlifters who are taking combinations of banned substances such as testosterone, human growth hormone, and anabolic steroids.

Health experts warn that several of the substances could risk life-shortening and fatal consequences, including heart, liver, and kidney issues. Despite this, the event has been denounced by athletics governing bodies and anti-doping agencies as dangerous and against the spirit of sport





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