Aaron Rodgers will be inactive for the Steelers against the Broncos after accusing coach Mike McCarthy of falling asleep in meetings. Agent Leigh Steinberg says the public rupture could hurt Pittsburgh's ability to attract players.

Aaron Rodgers will be inactive when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Denver Broncos on Friday, capping a stunning public rupture with head coach Mike McCarthy.

The benching follows Rodgers' Wednesday appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, where he accused McCarthy of falling asleep and snoring during meetings and missing team events. Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback on a short week against a vaunted Broncos defense. Rodgers met with McCarthy for a series of meetings Tuesday, which eventually culminated in his benching, according to multiple reports.

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Aaron Rodgers Benchings And Locker Room Tension

Rodgers has thrown for 16 touchdowns and six interceptions for the 6-4 Steelers, who are coming off back-to-back losses. He is also viewed as not popular in the locker room, according to reports. ESPN NFL reporter Brooke Pryor said McCarthy and Rodgers had been battling for much of the season in a form of power struggle. It has been tense between Rodgers and McCarthy, Pryor said on Good Morning Football.

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You can see that in the press conferences the way that they each talk about the offense. We asked Aaron a question about perhaps doing more play action, and he referred that question back to McCarthy. The reality is if Aaron Rodgers does not want to run play action, then Aaron Rodgers will not run play action. This is a situation where there is somewhat of a power struggle.

McCarthy had previously offered public support for Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback, McCarthy responded when asked about a possible swap. But the relationship, which has lasted for most of Rodgers' NFL career, has now officially hit a breaking point. Pittsburgh will close the season against the Broncos, Texans, Jaguars, Ravens twice, Panthers and Titans as the Steelers fight for a playoff spot.

Leigh Steinberg Comments On Steelers Fallout

Famed NFL agent Leigh Steinberg said Rodgers' public allegations could prompt questions from agents advising potential players about joining the Steelers in the future, and tarnish Rodgers' lasting memory in the NFL. This is about as far away from an ideal parting as can be imagined, Steinberg told OutKick. Steinberg also suggested Rodgers understood exactly how much attention his comments would attract. Pat McAfee did not have to do much interviewing, he said.

He just, he asked a couple questions and Aaron took it from there. Steinberg said the public nature of Rodgers' accusations did not absolve Pittsburgh of examining them. The Steelers have to look at themselves and ask, are any of these allegations true? he said. Is there dysfunction in the coaching ranks?

Steinberg stressed that he could not independently determine whether Rodgers' account was accurate. Only the people involved know, he said. The consequences could extend beyond Rodgers' departure, according to Steinberg, who said the allegations would warrant questions from agents helping players evaluate Pittsburgh as a destination. Asked how he would advise a high-value client considering signing with the Steelers, he said he would seek answers directly from team leadership.

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Agent Advice Regarding Steelers Leadership

You would certainly have discussions with their front office as to whether or not these allegations are true, he said. Steinberg said Rodgers had described a distant, uninvolved coach, making it necessary for agents to establish the facts rather than simply accept either the quarterback's account or the franchise's reputation. That would mean weighing the allegations against Pittsburgh's history of stability, including its limited coaching turnover. So you certainly want to understand the facts, he said.

Steinberg's own experience with the organization offered a favorable view of its leadership. Over years of representing Pittsburgh quarterbacks, he said, the front office consistently emphasized players' interests and the franchise's future. Every discussion I ever had with their front office, they were lo Steelers greats Ben Roethlisberger, Kordell Stewart and Neil O'Donnell criticized Rodgers for taking the dispute public, saying the quarterback was undermining the kind of farewell most accomplished players hope to have.

Steelers Players Criticize Public Dispute

For Rodgers to have this long, illustrious career and then go out this way is certainly not ideal because his critique of the team, whether accurate or not, is exposing dirty laundry to the world, Steinberg said. McCarthy also recently injured himself badly enough that he never got to the halftime locker room, a separate but notable development during a turbulent stretch for Pittsburgh.

Rodgers, meanwhile, will watch Friday's game from the sideline as Rudolph tries to steady the offense against Denver. McCarthy has also faced scrutiny over practice squad receiver Max Hurleman not getting a chance to play sooner after a strong game. The combined pressure of the losing streak, the quarterback change and the public airing of grievances leaves Pittsburgh navigating one of the most chaotic weeks of its season as it clings to playoff hopes.