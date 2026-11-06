First CPS Class Graduates Financial Literacy Program at Howe School

Thirty sixth graders from Chicago's Howe School of Excellence become the first CPS students to complete a six-week financial literacy program run by The DAISIE Foundation and Old National Bank.

Thirty sixth graders at Chicago's Howe School of Excellence have made history by becoming the first Chicago Public Schools class to graduate from a specialized six-week financial literacy program. This milestone marks a significant step in equipping young students with essential money management skills, including budgeting, saving, investing, and understanding credit, well before they reach adulthood.

The graduation ceremony celebrated not only the academic completion of the course but also the practical knowledge gained by the students. Participants, who earned classroom currency known as "DAISIE Bucks" for their active involvement, received certificates recognizing their achievement in mastering complex financial concepts typically reserved for older demographics.

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Program Mechanics and Curriculum

The core of the initiative was a structured six-week educational curriculum designed to distinguish between financial needs and wants. Students learned to manage money responsibly, build savings, and grasp the foundational mechanics of investments and credit systems. The program utilized engaging methods, such as classroom currency and reward systems, to make abstract financial concepts tangible and relevant to their daily lives.

Participants like Lanailah highlighted the long-term utility of the lessons, noting that she learned how to save money on necessary items and how to invest wisely. The curriculum aimed to demystify banking and personal finance, providing tools that students could apply immediately to their personal allowance and future earnings, thereby fostering a mindset of financial independence from a young age.

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Partnership Between DAISIE and Old National Bank

This historic educational milestone was achieved through a strategic partnership between The DAISIE Foundation and Old National Bank. The Chicago-rooted nonprofit has spent the past decade supporting women, children, and families through scholarships, holiday initiatives, and community outreach. By bringing banking professionals directly into the classrooms, the foundation is helping young people build a robust foundation for financial independence.

Old National Bank played a crucial supporting role by providing the school community with free access to more than 40 financial education lessons. This provision extends the learning opportunities beyond the initial six-week classroom program, allowing students to continue their financial education at their own pace. The collaboration ensures that the knowledge gained is reinforced through additional resources, creating a sustainable educational loop for the Howe School community.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Leadership

Julie Hightower, executive board president of The DAISIE Foundation, emphasized that the initiative is about more than just teaching children how to count money. She stated that creating opportunities of exposure is a key commitment made to principals, as exposure is considered the greatest pathway to success. The program aims to introduce financial concepts and opportunities that students might not otherwise encounter at such a young age.

Chicago's deputy mayor for education and youth, along with 37th Ward Alderman Emma Mitts, attended the graduation ceremony to support the students. FOX Chicago anchor and reporter Tia Ewing, a graduate of Chicago Public Schools, hosted the event. Ewing emphasized the importance of recognizing young people for their positive accomplishments, noting that it is time to celebrate the good things that young people are doing in the community.

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Real-World Impact and Future Outlook

Howe School of Excellence Principal Nikita Horn viewed the graduation as a reflection of the school's broader mission to launch leaders and fuel futures. She stated that the school's approach is designed to prepare students for success both inside and outside the classroom. The ceremony included opportunities for students to win rewards, such as headphones, adding an element of excitement to the recognition of their academic and financial growth.

While these sixth graders are still years away from applying for credit cards, purchasing homes, or managing major investments, they are developing the confidence to make informed financial decisions. The initiative has already reached hundreds of students across Chicago and Milwaukee, introducing financial concepts that will help them make informed choices as they grow older. The success of this pilot class sets a precedent for future financial literacy efforts within the Chicago Public Schools system.