First Century Imperial Villa Uncovered Near Rome Shows Links to Antonine Dynasty

A large first century villa discovered near Castel di Guido reveals elaborate frescoes, mosaic floors and a statue of Silvanus, suggesting ownership by aristocratic families connected to the Antonine imperial line.

Archaeologists from the Special Superintendency of Rome have announced the discovery of a previously unknown first century villa near the village of Castel di Guido, about twelve miles west of the ancient walls of Rome.

The site, located on government land, was uncovered after local police were alerted to illegal excavations that had been carried out with a backhoe, causing deep cuts and large piles of earth. Prompt intervention by authorities allowed the team to halt the damage and begin a careful investigation of the remains.

The villa, identified as a large imperial‑period residence, reveals a sophisticated complex of rooms, atrium, decorative frescoes and intricate mosaic floors that point to a high social standing of its owners. Archaeologists have documented the atrium with its central marble impluvium, surrounded by black and white botanical and geometric mosaic bands, and a rear wall still bearing a red painted fresco with multicolour panels depicting human figures and plant motifs.

Further excavation uncovered three smaller rooms still retaining well preserved mosaic floors. One room features nine black and white geometric panels, another displays black octagons on a white background, while the third is marked by black rectangular patterns. In the central basin of the impluvium a broken marble statue was found, measuring about eighty centimeters in height.

The figure, a bearded man in a short tunic holding a basket with birds and fruit, is thought to represent Silvanus, the Roman deity of woods and uncultivated lands who protected flocks and was associated with Bacchus. The presence of such a statue, together with the quality of the decorative programmes, suggests that the villa belonged to members of the Roman aristocracy and possibly to the imperial family of the Antonine dynasty.

Historical sources link the area known in antiquity as Lorium to several prominent families of the Antonine line, including the Aurelii and the Arrii, the paternal and maternal families of Emperor Antoninus Pius. Ancient writers note that Antoninus Pius spent his childhood in Lorium, constructed a palace there, and died in the town at the age of seventy‑four.

The locality was also visited by Emperor Hadrian, who adopted Antoninus Pius as his heir, and by Marcus Aurelius, the nephew and adopted son of Antoninus Pius. The new findings add to a series of archaeological discoveries in Lorium that underline its importance as a residential centre for the elite during the early imperial period.

The villa appears to have been built in the early first century and was abandoned in the third century, providing a valuable glimpse into the domestic architecture, artistic tastes and rural economy of a prosperous Roman estate





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Roman Villa Antonine Dynasty Mosaic Floors Silvanus Statue Lorium Archaeological Site

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