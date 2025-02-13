First Case of Avian Bird Flu Reported in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health has reported the first known case of avian bird flu in the state, posing a low risk to the general public but highlighting the need for preventive measures.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has reported the first known case of avian bird flu in the state. A Mercer County farm worker who came into contact with deceased commercial poultry was infected with the virus. Nationally, there have been 68 confirmed human cases of the virus in 11 states since the beginning of 2024, according to the health department 's press release.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers the current risk of bird flu for the general public to be low.

However, people with close and prolonged, unprotected contact with infected birds are at greater risk.The best way to prevent bird flu is to avoid exposure whenever possible. As a general precaution, people should avoid direct contact with wild birds or sick or dead poultry or other animals. Contact your local health department or local veterinarian for further guidance before you approach sick or dead poultry or wild birds. Commercial poultry owners should practice good biosecurity and prevent contact between their poultry and wild birds, specifically migratory waterfowl. Avoid handling sick birds or other animals and immediately report unusual signs of disease or unexpected deaths to the Ohio Poultry Association at (614) 882-6111 or the Ohio Department of Agriculture at (614) 728-6220 or after hours at (888) 456-3405.Only allow those who care for your poultry to have contact with them and make sure they follow biosecurity principles. Provide disposable boot covers (preferred) and/or disinfectant footbaths for anyone having contact with your flock. If using a footbath, remove all droppings, mud or debris from boots and shoes using a long-handled brush BEFORE stepping in. Always keep it clean. Use drinking water sourced from a contained supply (well or municipal system). Trucks, tractors, tools and equipment should be cleaned and disinfected prior to exiting the property. Do not move or reuse anything that cannot be cleaned. Monitor egg production and death loss, discoloration and/or swelling of legs, wattles and combs, labored breathing, reduced feed/water consumption.Nationally, there have been 68 confirmed human cases of bird flu since the beginning of 2024, which included one death in Louisiana. All but three of these cases involved exposures related to commercial agriculture and related operations or wild birds. In Ohio, one dairy herd and numerous poultry flocks have been infected since the outbreak began in 2022. 'While the risk to Ohioans is low, the best way to prevent bird flu is to avoid unprotected exposures to sick or dead birds or to their environment,' said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA. 'People should avoid direct contact with poultry or wild birds and take proper precautions, including reaching out for guidance regarding personal protection and safe handling, if you must be around sick or dead birds.''Ohio is experiencing the largest outbreak of positive detections in commercial poultry to date, which requires critical action from our department and our federal partners, to contain and prevent the spread of disease,' said ODA Director Brian Baldridge. 'As we continue to respond to these incidents, our staff on site continues to educate farmers and their workers on best biosecurity practices. We strongly encourage all Ohio farmers to use good biosecurity to help keep disease away from the farm.'It is safe to eat properly cooked poultry and pasteurized dairy products. Generally, people should follow food safety practices – poultry, eggs, and beef should be cooked to a safe internal temperature to kill bacteria and viruses. The CDC’s Safer Foods table contains a complete list of safe internal temperatures. If people have been exposed to a sick or dead bird, they should monitor themselves for any new respiratory symptoms and contact their healthcare provider or local health department should they develop symptoms. Ohioans can report sick or dead wild birds to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) at 1-800-WILDLIFE and sick or dead poultry to the ODA at 614-728-6220





