First came Congress. Now a national redistricting battle may turn to statehouses and city councils

A national redistricting battle is about to enter a new phase. Several states already have redrawn congressional districts to create a partisan advantage in the November elections.

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The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionWorld Cup stadiums earn prestigious certifications as green buildings before matches beginEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historia | People wait in a line at a precinct before voting on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Atlanta. Gov.

Brian Kemp speaks during a campaign stop for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley at Farmview Market in Madison, Ga. , on May 8, 2026. A protestor holds a sign of the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis during a voting rally, Saturday, May 16, 2026, in Montgomery, Ala. Rep.

Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, center, marches with protesters before a special session of the state legislature to redraw U.S. Congressional voting maps, in Nashville, Tenn. , Tuesday, May 5, 2026. People wait in a line at a precinct before voting on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Atlanta. People wait in a line at a precinct before voting on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Atlanta.

Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a campaign stop for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley at Farmview Market in Madison, Ga. , on May 8, 2026. Gov.

Brian Kemp speaks during a campaign stop for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley at Farmview Market in Madison, Ga. , on May 8, 2026. A protestor holds a sign of the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis during a voting rally, Saturday, May 16, 2026, in Montgomery, Ala. A protestor holds a sign of the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis during a voting rally, Saturday, May 16, 2026, in Montgomery, Ala.

Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, center, marches with protesters before a special session of the state legislature to redraw U.S. Congressional voting maps, in Nashville, Tenn. , Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Rep.

Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, center, marches with protesters before a special session of the state legislature to redraw U.S. Congressional voting maps, in Nashville, Tenn. , Tuesday, May 5, 2026. ahead of the midterm elections, a national battle for partisan control is about to enter a new phase that could affect representation on everything from tax rates to social safety net programs, teacher salaries, housing regulations and local road repairs.

Georgia’s Republican-led Legislature will convene June 17 for a special session focused on redistricting for the 2028 elections. The agenda includes new voting districts not only for Congress, but also for the state House and Senate — and potentially even the state’s utility regulatory commission.

Ir remains to be seen, though, how many legislatures will follow, and whether the outburst of mid-decade redistricting will extend down to county commissions, city councils and school boards that make myriad decisions affecting people’s lives. The impact could be widespread.

“The stakes here are not political, they are deeply human,” said Joe Kennedy III, founder of Groundwork Project, a nonprofit that supports local civil rights and democracy organizations. Voting district boundaries typically are redrawn once a decade after each U.S. census to account for population changes. But last summer, President Donald Trumpto redraw congressional districts to try to win additional seats in the midterm elections. Other states followed with their own.

The court struck down a majority-Black congressional district in Louisiana as an illegal racial gerrymander, providing grounds for Republicans in other states tothat some of Georgia’s congressional, state Senate and state House districts were drawn in a racially discriminatory manner. The Legislature quickly approvedto again redraw districts in light of the Supreme Court’s decision in the Louisiana case.

That could allow Republicans to undo the court-ordered changes they made in 2023 and potentially redraw other Democratic-held minority districts to the GOP’s advantage. Republicans have yet to unveil details of their plans. But Democratic state Rep. Tanya Miller, who is running for attorney general, denounced the upcoming redistricting as a means of “rigging maps to maintain power.

”Several months before the Supreme Court ruling, a report by Fair Fight Action and Black Voters Matter forecast that Republicans in 10 Southern states could eliminate 191 Democratic-held legislative seats — including 140 districts with Black or Hispanic majorities — if the Supreme Court gutted federal Voting Rights Act protections for minorities.

“If anything, our report was an understatement,” Cliff Albright, co-founder and executive director of Black Voters Matter, recently told The Associated Press. “What’s at stake is the future of this democracy. ” Other analysts don’t expect that many seats to be redistricted. But they do expect the Supreme Court’s decision to ripple through states.

“We’re going to potentially see a lot of frenzied efforts at every level, including at the local level, to try out undoing district maps and configurations that have performed quite well in providing improved representation for communities of color,” said Kareem Crayton, vice president of the Washington office of the Brennan Center for Justice. The precedent from the recent Supreme Court decision already is being applied in several states.

In light of the ruling, a federal appeals court is allowing Alabama to use a state Senate map approved by Republican lawmakers in this year’s election instead of one imposed by a federal judge who found the state had diluted the voting power of Black residents. The change affects two state Senate districts in the Montgomery area.back to lower courts for further consideration in light of its Louisiana decision.

The Washington attorney general has asked the Supreme Court to do the same for legislative redistricting cases involving Hispanic voters in that state. About half the states have provisions in their constitutions prohibiting mid-decade redistricting of state legislative seats, said Justin Levitt, a law professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles who runs the “All About Redistricting” website.

But even in states where it’s allowed, lawmakers may have fewer reasons to redraw their own districts than those for Congress, Levitt said. Politicians who promoted congressional redistricting for the 2026 midterms often justified it as a way to counter gerrymandering in other states and win as many seats as possible for their party. They had extra motivation because a swing of only a few seats nationally in the November elections could affect control of the closely divided U.S. House.

”There’s a lot less incentive, if you already control the state legislature by 10 or 12 seats, to eke out an incremental one or two at the expense of really ticking off your own party membership, or at the expense of maybe risking losing seats in a broader way,” Levitt said. The Supreme Court decision making it more difficult to prove Voting Rights Act violations already has affected some local governments.

Plaintiffs have voluntarily dismissed a challenge to commission districts in Meriwether County, Georgia. A federal court has accepted new legal briefs in a challenge to Board of Supervisors districts in DeSoto County, Mississippi. And Indiana’s attorney general has asked a federal appeals court to take note of the Louisiana case when deciding a challenge to how judges are selected in Lake County.

Over roughly the past four decades, data from the University of Michigan shows that cities, counties and school boards have been involved in more than three-fifths of the 466 lawsuits alleging violations of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which forbids providing minorities less opportunity than other voters to elect the representatives of their choice. But that doesn’t necessarily mean local governments will rush to redistrict as a result of a weakened Voting Rights Act.

The Supreme Court decision cleared the way for officials to justify redistricting based on partisan ambitions. But many local offices are officially nonpartisan. Lieb covers issues and trends in state governments across the U.S. He’s reported about government and politics for The Associated Press for 30 years.





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