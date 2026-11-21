Republicans’ statewide lead in Utah House races vanished in 2026, raising questions about the state’s political future.

The dream of a Blue Texas, or “Blexas,” finally came true for Democrats this month. Democrats swept every statewide race in Texas in the midterm elections, bringing an end to decades of Republican control in the Lone Star State, although the GOP retained control of the state Senate.

Now, the long-predicted transformation of what was once Republicans’ most populous stronghold into a state where Democrats hold the governorship and control the state House further raises the possibility that other reliably red states could follow suit—and could a blue Utah, or “Blutah,” be next? There are important differences between the two states.

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While Democrats swept statewide offices in Texas and now control the governorship and state House, Utah Republicans continue to dominate state government, meaning any political realignment there remains at a much earlier stage. For much of the past decade, Republicans in Utah have held a significant advantage over Democrats in races for the U.S. House. But that advantage narrowed sharply in the statewide popular vote this year, even though Republicans ultimately won three of Utah’s four House seats.

Experts told Newsweek that Utah's shift reflected many of the same forces behind Democratic gains nationally, including economic dissatisfaction and lower turnout among some Republican-leaning voters. While Utah may not qualify as a battleground state yet, experts say population growth and migration are reshaping the electorate in ways that could have long-term political implications for one of the country's most reliably Republican states.

How 2026 Compares With 2024 Democratic House candidates in Utah received 47 percent of the statewide vote in 2026, up from just 33 percent in 2024, while Republican candidates saw their statewide lead fall from 62 percent in 2024 to 47 percent this year, according to an analysis by Quin Monson, a professor of political science at Utah's Brigham Young University, that was provided to Newsweek. The analysis suggests Democrats gained primarily because of a change in who showed up to vote, rather than Republicans switching sides, drawing on surveys conducted by the university’s Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy in 2024 and 2026.

Republicans, including Republican-leaning independents, represented 63 percent of House voters in 2024, but only 52 percent this year, according to the analysis. The findings suggest Democrats benefited more from changes in turnout than from persuading large numbers of Republican voters to switch parties.

Meanwhile, Democrats rose from 29 percent to 38 percent, while independents grew from 7 percent to 10 percent. The single largest decline came among strong Republicans, whose share of voters fell from 35 percent to 28 percent. At the same time, voters in the ideological middle shifted to the left. Independents went from splitting fairly evenly between Democrats and Republicans to favoring Democrats this year, 57 percent to 22 percent.

Strong Republicans backed the GOP’s candidates at rates of 96 percent in 2024 and 94 percent in 2026, while strong Democrats backed their party’s candidates 97 percent of the time in 2024 and 98 percent this year. While strong partisans remained largely loyal to their parties, Monson found evidence that independents, partisan leaners and less committed voters behaved more Democratic in 2026. What’s Behind the Shift?

According to Monson’s analysis, three-fifths of Democrats' gain resulted from the changed makeup of the electorate, with the remaining two-fifths coming from voters within partisan groups behaving more Democratic.

“In a year like this, some people who called themselves Republicans in 2024 may describe themselves as independents or leaners in 2026,” Monson wrote. “So, the ‘who voted’ part of the change probably reflects the composition of turnout but could partly be reflected by how people labeled themselves within each partisan category. ” The Republicans and Republican-leaning independents who crossed over to vote Democratic in 2026 came overwhelmingly from the party's traditional wing, according to Monson.

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The 2026 survey found 15 percent of self-described traditional Republicans voted for a Democratic candidate, while essentially none of those identifying as supporters of President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement said they did. The religious makeup of the state rarely changed from 2024 to 2026, but every group voted more Democratic in 2026, according to Monson’s analysis.

Latter-day Saints accounted for 54 percent of voters in 2024 and 52 percent in 2026, but support for Democratic candidates among active Latter-day Saints more than doubled, rising from 13 percent in 2024 to 28 percent in 2026. Monson cautioned that the evidence still points primarily toward lower turnout among Trump voters rather than a change in partisan identity.

Because Utah's congressional districts vary politically and were redrawn before the 2026 election, statewide vote totals can offer a broader measure of partisan support than the outcome in individual House races. Is Utah Becoming a Battleground? Unlike Texas, where Democrats translated demographic and political changes into statewide victories in 2026, Utah Democrats have yet to demonstrate they can consistently win statewide contests.

Damon Cann, a professor at Utah State University whose research focuses on elections and political representation, told Newsweek that there are signs indicating that Utah could be emerging as a battleground.

"Exhibit A on this front is the performance of Democrats in the 2026 midterms," he said. Cann said that while Democrat Ben McAdams won the race in the newly redrawn 1st Congressional District, the bigger surprise was the relatively close race between incumbent Representative Blake Moore and Democratic challenger Peter Crosby to represent Utah’s 2nd Congressional District.

“This district was expected to be at least a +20 Republican district. Nevertheless, it was ultimately decided by a margin of only about 7 points,” Cann said. He said the vote across all four races showing an even split between Republicans “certainly suggest it is worthwhile to reflect on what happened in the election and the extent to which it is caused by long-term or short-term forces.

” Still, Republicans won three of the state's four House races and continue to dominate statewide offices and the Legislature. Cann said 2026 had almost ideal conditions for Democratic gains. A president's party typically loses seats in midterm elections, he said, and voter frustrations about the economy and the unpopular war in Iran created a particularly difficult national environment for Republicans. But he noted that not all the reasons behind the Democratic surge are necessarily temporary.

If economic dissatisfaction persists, traditional Republicans remain uneasy about the MAGA movement and Utah voters continue to believe state leaders are ignoring concerns about fairness and governance, future elections in Utah could see a shift toward Democrats, he said.

“If the economy remains sour and voters blame Republicans up and down the ballot, 2028 could look a lot like 2026 did in Utah,” he said. Juliet Carlisle, a political science professor at the University of Utah, told Newsweek the results in Utah were partly "tethered to what occurred nationally," but she said state-level discontent was also a factor.

The Democratic surge seen in November’s elections is “probably partially similar to what occurred in other states like Texas, Alaska, Iowa, Maine, and Mississippi,” she said.

"However, I think the results at the state level and the losses Republicans experienced in the Utah State Legislature are also partly explained as a public reaction and dissatisfaction with the current Legislature. " Still, she said it remains unclear if Utah is emerging as a battleground state, noting that Republicans retained control of the state Legislature. "It is still a predominately Republican state,” she said.

“However, Utah has been undergoing population growth by in-migration, resulting into a shifting demographic profile that will likely have political implications in the long-term. ” Even so, Democrats have yet to win a statewide election in Utah in three decades, underscoring how far the party remains from consistently competing for power in the state. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Daniel Orton and Rhian Morgan. , bringing an end to decades of Republican control in the Lone Star State, although the GOP retained control of the state Senate. ’ most populous stronghold into a state where Democrats hold the governorship and control the state House further raises the possibility that other reliably red states could follow suit—and could a blueThere are important differences between the two states.

While Democrats swept statewide offices in Texas and now control the governorship and state House, Utah Republicans continue to dominate state government, meaning any political realignment there remains at a much earlier stage. For much of the past decade, Republicans in Utah have held a significant advantage over Democrats in races for the U.S. House. But that advantage narrowed sharply in the statewide popular vote this year, even though Republicans ultimately won three of Utah’s four House seats.

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While Utah may not qualify as a battleground state yet, experts say population growth and migration are reshaping the electorate in ways that could have long-term political implications for one of the country's most reliably Republican states. Democratic House candidates in Utah received 47 percent of the statewide vote in 2026, up from just 33 percent in 2024, while Republican candidates saw their statewide lead fall from 62 percent in 2024 to 47 percent this year, according to anThe analysis suggests Democrats gained primarily because of a change in who showed up to vote, rather than Republicans switching sides, drawing on surveys conducted by the university’s Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy in 2024 and 2026.

Republicans, including Republican-leaning independents, represented 63 percent of House voters in 2024, but only 52 percent this year, according to the analysis. The findings suggest Democrats benefited more from changes in turnout than from persuading large numbers of Republican voters to switch parties.

Meanwhile, Democrats rose from 29 percent to 38 percent, while independents grew from 7 percent to 10 percent. The single largest decline came among strong Republicans, whose share of voters fell from 35 percent to 28 percent. At the same time, voters in the ideological middle shifted to the left. Independents went from splitting fairly evenly between Democrats and Republicans to favoring Democrats this year, 57 percent to 22 percent.

Strong Republicans backed the GOP’s candidates at rates of 96 percent in 2024 and 94 percent in 2026, while strong Democrats backed their party’s candidates 97 percent of the time in 2024 and 98 percent this year. While strong partisans remained largely loyal to their parties, Monson found evidence that independents, partisan leaners and less committed voters behaved more Democratic in 2026.

According to Monson’s analysis, three-fifths of Democrats' gain resulted from the changed makeup of the electorate, with the remaining two-fifths coming from voters within partisan groups behaving more Democratic.

“In a year like this, some people who called themselves Republicans in 2024 may describe themselves as independents or leaners in 2026,” Monson wrote. “So, the ‘who voted’ part of the change probably reflects the composition of turnout but could partly be reflected by how people labeled themselves within each partisan category. ” The Republicans and Republican-leaning independents who crossed over to vote Democratic in 2026 came overwhelmingly from the party's traditional wing, according to Monson.

The 2026 survey found 15 percent of self-described traditional Republicans voted for a Democratic candidate, while essentially none of those identifying as supporters of President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement said they did. The religious makeup of the state rarely changed from 2024 to 2026, but every group voted more Democratic in 2026, according to Monson’s analysis.

Latter-day Saints accounted for 54 percent of voters in 2024 and 52 percent in 2026, but support for Democratic candidates among active Latter-day Saints more than doubled, rising from 13 percent in 2024 to 28 percent in 2026. Monson cautioned that the evidence still points primarily toward lower turnout among Trump voters rather than a change in partisan identity.

Because Utah's congressional districts vary politically and were redrawn before the 2026 election, statewide vote totals can offer a broader measure of partisan support than the outcome in individual House races. Unlike Texas, where Democrats translated demographic and political changes into statewide victories in 2026, Utah Democrats have yet to demonstrate they can consistently win statewide contests.

"Exhibit A on this front is the performance of Democrats in the 2026 midterms," he said. Cann said that while Democrat Ben McAdams won the race in the newly redrawn 1st Congressional District, the bigger surprise was“This district was expected to be at least a +20 Republican district.

Nevertheless, it was ultimately decided by a margin of only about 7 points,” Cann said. He said the vote across all four races showing an even split between Republicans “certainly suggest it is worthwhile to reflect on what happened in the election and the extent to which it is caused by long-term or short-term forces. ” Still, Republicans won three of the state's four House races and continue to dominate statewide offices and the Legislature.

A president's party typically loses seats in midterm elections, he said, and voter frustrations about the economy and the unpopular war in Iran created a particularly difficult national environment for Republicans. If economic dissatisfaction persists, traditional Republicans remain uneasy about the MAGA movement and Utah voters continue to believe state leaders are ignoring concerns about fairness and governance, future elections in Utah could see a shift toward Democrats, he said.

“If the economy remains sour and voters blame Republicans up and down the ballot, 2028 could look a lot like 2026 did in Utah,” he said.the results in Utah were partly"tethered to what occurred nationally," but she said state-level discontent was also a factor. The Democratic surge seen in November’s elections is “probably partially similar to what occurred in other states like Texas, Alaska, Iowa, Maine, and Mississippi,” she said.

"However, I think the results at the state level and the losses Republicans experienced in the Utah State Legislature are also partly explained as a public reaction and dissatisfaction with the current Legislature. " Still, she said it remains unclear if Utah is emerging as a battleground state, noting that Republicans retained control of the state Legislature. "It is still a predominately Republican state,” she said.

“However, Utah has been undergoing population growth by in-migration, resulting into a shifting demographic profile that will likely have political implications in the long-term. ” Even so, Democrats have yet to win a statewide election in Utah in three decades, underscoring how far the party remains from consistently competing for power in the state.