First Bird Flu Genotype D1.1 Detected in Arizona Dairy Milk

The Arizona Department of Agriculture (AZDA) has confirmed the first detection of bird flu genotype D1.1 in milk from a dairy herd in Maricopa County. While the cattle are asymptomatic, the dairy farm is under quarantine as a precaution. Officials assure the public that pasteurized milk and dairy products are safe to consume.

The Arizona Department of Agriculture (AZDA) recently confirmed the first detection of bird flu genotype D1.1 in milk from a dairy herd in Maricopa County. As a precautionary measure, the dairy farm is under quarantine, according to a statement released by the AZDA. While the cattle remain asymptomatic, testing confirmed the diagnosis. Officials stated that every dairy in Arizona has been tested at least once since January, with only this sample testing positive.

They emphasized that milk and other dairy products that have undergone pasteurization are safe for consumption. The United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) first confirmed the presence of genotype D1.1 in dairy cattle in Nevada on January 31st. Previous detections of the virus in dairy cattle involved a different genotype, B3.13. Genotype D1.1 is the dominant strain circulating in North American flyways during the fall and winter seasons. It has been identified in wild birds, mammals, and has also spilled over into domestic poultry populations, according to APHIS. The AZDA stated that this specific genotype does not exhibit any characteristics that would suggest an increased likelihood of infecting humans, as outlined in their statement. However, the emergence of this new bird flu strain, D1.1, has been reported in over a dozen human cases involving individuals exposed to infected poultry. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains that the public health risk posed by bird flu remains low, as indicated on their website. FOX 10 Phoenix contributed to this report





