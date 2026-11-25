Veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, 39, joins the Mets on a one-year deal worth $8 million after two seasons with the Yankees, reuniting with manager Andy Green.

Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Mets finalized an $8 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, giving the 39-year-old first baseman a chance to stay in New York while joining the team across town.

The deal includes an additional $2 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances, with $500,000 each for reaching 450 and 475 plate appearances and $1 million for 500. Goldschmidt said the Mets' high expectations and his familiarity with New York made the decision easy. He spent the past two seasons with the Yankees and had no expectations for how quickly he might find a new home in free agency, especially with a lockout looming.

Also read Mets and free agent first baseman Paul Goldschmidt agree to 1-year contract, AP source says

Goldschmidt Prioritizes Winning Chance

It did not take long once the Mets called. My top concern was not, Hey, how do I go to some place where I get the most playing time? Goldschmidt said Wednesday morning on an introductory video call. My concern was going to a team where it felt right and just have an opportunity to be on a team that has a chance to win and is going for it.

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Obviously the Mets are in that. As far as my role, I am ready to do whatever I can. I am going to be prepared to play every day if you need me to, but whatever decision is best for the team, whatever you need me to do, I am open to doing it and I am going to do it to the best of my abilities. That was how I said it to them and it was the truth.

The Mets are hoping the potential Hall of Famer will offer more of the same in 2027 as part of a platoon with Jared Young at first base. A right-handed hitter, Goldschmidt batted .299 with 11 homers and a .967 OPS in 183 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this year. He is a .322 career hitter versus lefties with a 1.004 OPS.

Goldschmidt also has beaten up on Tarik Skubal unlike almost any other player in the majors, batting .438 (7-for-16) with four home runs and a 1.658 OPS against him, but the two-time Cy Young winner will not have to worry about that any longer now that the two are set to be teammates. When we came to terms, it was before the news had broke about him potentially coming to the Mets, Goldschmidt said.

Goldschmidt Eager to Join Skubal

I remember thinking, Man, I hope he goes. I had a chance to play with him on Team USA in the WBC and he was a great guy, a great leader, a competitor and obviously an amazing pitcher. A seven-time All-Star who spent the past two seasons across town with the Yankees, Goldschmidt hit .252 with 18 homers, 52 RBIs and a .765 OPS in 380 plate appearances over 105 games this year, then became a free agent.

He is a four-time Gold Glove winner with a .286 average, 390 home runs, 1,284 RBIs and an .877 OPS in 16 major league seasons with the Diamondbacks. Goldschmidt also has history with Mets manager Andy Green from their days in the Diamondbacks organization. Green was a minor league coach before serving as third base and infield coach when Goldschmidt had arguably the best season of his career in 2015. Green later left to become San Diego's manager.

I think he is really smart and he really has a game plan of how he wants to attack things, said Goldschmidt, who indicated the two stayed in touch over the years. Both of us were very young when we met each other in this game. He was at the beginning of his coaching career, me in my playing career, but I remember him being very open to continuing to learn. He did not think he had all the answers.

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Goldschmidt Values Green Coaching Approach

That is always very encouraging and it has stuck with me as I have gone through my career. Green replaced Carlos Mendoza as Mets manager in June and was given a three-year contract in September. Goldschmidt was eager to make the move across town from the Yankees. It is an exciting team, a very talented team.

I think there are really high expectations for this team, he said. The expectations of this organization are to win. From the outside looking in, I have no doubt that the players and coaches, front office, ownership feel that same way. Being with the other team in New York the last couple years, you know the expectations of this city, Goldschmidt said.

There was nothing that anyone really needed to sell me on. I knew that going in and so when they called it was exciting. I enjoyed playing in New York. When I was a visiting player, you enjoy the adrenaline that comes with these games, with the energy that you can feel in the stadium, he said.

The No. 1 thing I would just say about this city is the high expectations of both these teams and really all the sports teams and really anything that goes on in New York. Goldschmidt also described adjusting to a part-time role later in his career. It has been fun to have a different perspective. It is kind of like a relief pitcher.

You think you are going to come into the game in the fifth and you do not come into until the seventh, he said. So it is like trying to find that balance of being ready so that the game does not sneak up.