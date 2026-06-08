First Baptist Dallas Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for Rebuilt Historic Sanctuary

First Baptist Dallas held a groundbreaking ceremony to rebuild its historic sanctuary after a fire destroyed it in July 2024. The new design will retain the original exterior walls while re-imagining the interior space.

First Baptist Dallas held a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday to rebuild its historic sanctuary , which was destroyed by a fire in July 2024. First Baptist Dallas held a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday to rebuild its historic sanctuary , which was destroyed by a fire in July 2024.

The new design will retain the 136-year-old building's original exterior walls while completely re-imagining the interior space. While officials believe the 2024 fire started in the basement, the official cause of the blaze has never been determined. Well, on Sunday, the people witnessed a groundbreaking ceremony for First Baptist Dallas’ new historic sanctuary. It was back on July 19, 2024, when a fire destroyed the 136-year-old historic sanctuary.

I recall being on scene and seeing pastor Robert Jeffress in tears, as flames took over the structure. Smoke extends throughout downtown. Officials believe the fire started in the basement, but an official cause has never been determined. It was built in 1890 and became a historic landmark in 1968.

"This church has remained firmly rooted in Downtown Dallas. For generations, its steeple has been part of our cityscape and its people have been part of the fabric of our community," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

"We must recall God’s goodness to our church. God has always provided for the First Baptist Church of Dallas, and he has provided in miraculous ways," said Senior Executive Pastor, Dr. Ben Lovvorn. Keep in mind, the historic sanctuary is not the main sanctuary. At one point it was, but in recent years it has been used for contemporary services, weddings and funerals.

"As much as I love this five-generation story, over a century, and as much as my heart is touched when I think of the memories of this place, it all pales in comparison to what we are doing today," said Mark Lovvorn of the Planning and Development Committee.





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