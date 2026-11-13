First and Second Ladies of the U.S. visit Fort Rucker, thank military members for their service

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance visited Fort Rucker to thank soldiers and their families for their commitment to the United States.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance visited Fort Rucker to thank soldiers and their families for their commitment to the United States.

“Sacrifices of military families don’t make the headlines, but you are the foundation for the world’s most capable military,” said First Lady Trump. Second Lady Vance echoed the sentiment.

Also read Melania Trump and Usha Vance visit Fort Rucker to thank military families before Thanksgiving

“One thing that I cherish about visiting places like this is seeing the close-knit communities that military families build together on base,” she said. “Wherever your country sends you, you find a way to make it a home. That sentiment hit home for two military spouses, Colleen Pogue and Marisa Graham.

“Just because we’re away from family, we make our own family,” said Graham. The two say they met on post a little over a year ago, and say that they can lean on one another when they are far from their families.

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“There’s a higher calling than self, and there’s purpose and duty and honor to your country,” said Pogue. The First and Second Ladies visited Ellis D. Parker Elementary School, where they met kindergarteners and first-grade students. The visit comes just one day after Veterans Day and ahead of the holiday season. Both Trump and Vance said they want all Americans to keep military families in mind, including the sacrifices they make, as the holiday season gets underway.

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