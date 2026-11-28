Today's Alaska weather forecast from Alaska's Weather Source.

ANCHORAGE, AK -Active weather is returning to Southcentral Alaska, with heavy snow moving into the Anchorage Bowl and the Mat-Su valleys. Snow will come and go quickly, but it will accumulate fast and impact roads and visibility Friday night.

A Winter weather advisory is in effect from Anchorage north to Palmer and through the Susitna Valley through early Saturday morning. Snowfall totals and timing I’m expecting 2 to 4 inches of snow on the west side of Anchorage and 4 to 6 inches on the east side and in Eagle River. Similar amounts of 4 to 6 inches are expected in Wasilla and Palmer.

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Around 10 p.m., Anchorage will be approaching the back edge of the snow band while heavy snow will continue later in the Valley. By midnight, snow will be tapering off in Anchorage, but will linger in the Valley until early Saturday morning. Dry and partly cloudy conditions return for the rest of the weekend. Download the free Alaska’s News Source Weather App.