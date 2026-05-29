First Alert: Warm and Muggy With Isolated Showers Through the Weekend

Less Rain Expected as We Head Into Next Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Warm and muggy conditions continue across central and south Alabama, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop later today.

This unsettled pattern will persist through Saturday as warm, humid air remains in place. A cold front moving through Sunday will bring a few passing showers and storms before conditions gradually improve early next week. Through the weekend, it won’t rain all day, and it won’t rain everywhere, but you’ll still want to keep an eye on the forecast and have a backup plan for outdoor activities.

Warm and muggy conditions are already in place across the region, with a slight chance of a few showers or storms early this morning. Out-the-door temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Patchy fog is also possible early on, so take it easy on your morning commute if visibility becomes limited. The unsettled pattern continues with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Warm and humid conditions remain in place with highs reaching the mid-80s. Rain chances will taper off slightly overnight as lows fall into the upper 60s. Keep the umbrella nearby if you’re heading outdoors. Watch the latest live and local weather data below, streaming on WSFA Weather Now!

Please note, this stream does not include live severe weather coverage, only data on the latest weather conditions. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible as the warm and humid pattern continues. Highs will stay in the mid-80s with muggy conditions persisting through the day. A few showers may linger overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

If you have outdoor plans, be prepared for a few passing showers or storms. A cold front will move through the region, bringing a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. This does not appear to be a major rain event—just a few passing showers and storms as the front moves through. Highs will reach the low 80s.

Rain chances will diminish overnight as the front exits the area, with lows dropping into the upper 60s. As the front moves out, conditions will gradually begin to dry out. Humidity levels will ease slightly, and the pattern will shift toward more typical early summer conditions with lower rain chances. Highs will climb into the mid-80s to near 90 degrees early next week.

By midweek, expect more sunshine and fewer rain chances, making for a much better stretch for outdoor plans. Keep checking back with WSFA 12 First Alert Weather for the latest updates as we head into early June. Download the WSFA 12 First Alert Weather App for the latest radar, alerts, and storm tracking. Stay weather aware!

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