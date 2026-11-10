FIRST ALERT: Southcentral Alaska prepares for freezing rain danger

Today's Alaska weather forecast from Alaska's Weather Source.

ANCHORAGE, AK - Drivers in Southcentral Alaska should prepare for hazardous, icy conditions during their Tuesday morning commute. For those with kids, the Anchorage School District will be conducting overnight road checks.

ASD families will be alerted by 5:30 a.m. if there is any school delays or closures. District officials said families should also be prepared for the potential of school bus routes being delayed or canceled. Updates will be shared via email, text, social media and the ASD app. ASD families are asked to make sure their contract information is up-to-date on ParentConnection.

Also read Storm expected to bring snow, wind, freezing rain to Southcentral Alaska

Chugach Electric is also warning that power outrages could be a possibility on Tuesday. A spokesperson told Alaska’s News Source that people in storm-impacted areas should be prepared with emergency supplies. FORECAST: While the weekend was fairly quiet for many areas of the state, the gulf coast region has been gearing up for more active weather. While some rain showers were with areas of Southeast over the weekend, we’ll favor heavier rain in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, Southcentral will see the potential for high winds, rain, snow and even freezing rain in some areas. SOUTHCENTRAL: Numerous weather alerts are in effect for Southcentral from wind advisories to blizzard warnings. While this isn’t the first storm to impact Southcentral this year with winter impacts, it will bring some areas at lower elevations a better chance. For a list of the following alerts, you can click here .

The area of low pressure responsible for impacts through Tuesday has been deepening in the Gulf of Alaska. This strengthening storm will not only bring impacts to Southcentral, but Southeast as well. When it comes to Southcentral impacts, we’ll see strong gusty winds, snow, wintry mix, and in some areas a chance for some freezing rain/light ice accumulation. Temperatures will play a huge role in precipitation type through the night and just how much snow some areas could see.

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With temperatures expected to rise into the evening through Tuesday, we’ll see a transition to rain for many locations. Areas from the Eastern Kenai and into Prince William Sound will hold onto persistent precipitation through Tuesday morning, with most areas seeing rain. The only exception will be Portage, locations along Turnagain Arm, and into Turnagain Pass. These locations will pick up a couple of inches of snowfall, with the pass likely to see up to 10 inches.

For locations along the Eastern Kenai, Anchorage and into lower parts of the Matanuska Valley, a chance for light snow will be possible at onset, with a gradual transition to a wintry mix or rain overnight. Some areas could see a break in the activity overnight, particuarly in locations where strong southeasterly winds lead to downsloping. For areas of the Anchorage and Eagle River Hillsides, we’ll favor gusty winds up to 60 mph, with 1 to 5 inches of snowfall.

Areas above 1000 feet could see slightly higher amounts. While snow chances look best in the higher elevations, most locations will see some gusty condtions. From the Lower Matanuska Valley south towards the Western Kenai and through parts of Prince William Sound and Thompson Pass, we’ll see winds of 40 to 70 mph, with areas near Whittier an Portage likely seeing the highest winds speeds.

For most locations, the impacts die down towards the afternoon hours tomorrow, although some could see it linger into the evening hours. We’ll see a fairly warm Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s, before cooling off the rest of the week. SOUTHEAST: Strong winds have been pounding parts of Southeast today, with numerous locations under a wind advisory.

We’ll keep a few more rounds of strong winds and heavy rain around for Southeast through at least the middle of the week. Winter storm conditions will also be likely for higher elevations of the Haines Highway, which remains under a winter storm warning. Heavy snow up to 12 inches will be possible, with areas near Haines Customs seeing most of the snow. Be prepared fo difficult travel conditions and possible icy surfaces.

An overall active weather pattern looks to remain with Southeast for the foreseeable future, although some dry time will be possible for the northern and central panhandle by Thursday. While heavy rain has been the predominant precipitation type, cooler weather later this week into next week will bring some winter weather potential. The best potential exists for higher elevations of the Klondike and Haines Highways, but we could see some wintry mix making it down to lower elevations.

INTERIOR: Light snow will be possible for aras of the Interior overnight into Tuesday, with light accumulation expected. A trace to about 3 inches will be likely, with the highest amounts north of Fairbanks. As we head into Tuesday, the area of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska will lead ot some gusty winds for the Interior. A wind advisory and High wind warning has been issued for the Alaska Range, with the strongest gusts expected through Windy Pass.

We’ll see gusts up to 60 mph for the rest of the Alaska Range, while areas of the Middle Tanana Valley and Delta see winds up to 45 mph. Expect drier weather for most of the region beyond Tuesday, with temperatures expected to slowly drop through the end of this week. Some areas by weeks end could see the first potential zero degree night or colder, a feat that has not been seen yet this season.

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Fairbanks needs to hit it before November 19th, or it’ll be the latest ever on record for the city. SLOPE/WESTERN ALASKA: On and off snow showers remain with the Slope through Tuesday, with a few inches of snowfall accumulation likely. Snow combined with gusty winds will lead to areas of blowing snow and reduced visibllity, with the Beaufort Sea Coast expected to see blizzard conditions.

Here, winds could gusts up to 55 mph leading to not only whiteout condtions but some power outages as well. Expect any winds to peak through the day Tuesday, before gradually subsiding. We’ll see brief warming carry us through the middle of the week thanks to southerly flow, before cooler weather spills back into the region by weeks end.

Things have been fairly quiet for much of Western Alaska, although some light areas of snow will remain for locations of the coast, the Yukon River Valley and Gambell/St. Lawrence. These areas could see very light accumulation up to 2 inches, with some breezy winds up to 35 mph. For many locations we’ll keep some daily light snow showers around this week, with a gradual cooling off of temperatures by weeks end.

For many areas seasonal norms will be likely later this week. ALEUTIANS: Little has changed in the overall forecast, as our storm motion remains to the south. This will keep most, if not all of the storms, moving just south of the Aleutians and into the Gulf of Alaska. While some breezy northerly winds will be likely for the Aleutians, storms that pass to the south could briefly moves winds out of the southeast.

Expect showery weather to remain with the Aleutians, with no sign of any significant storm. OUTLOOK AHEAD: Although temperatures statwide have been cooling off the last week, the overall trend the rest of this month and into December is still favoring above average warmth. While this is to be expected, cold weather will still be with us, but warmer that what we typically see through this time period.

Little change in the overall weather pattern as numerous storms look to move south of the Aleutians and into the Gulf of Alaska. This means that any cool down we see in Southcentral will be accompanied by rising temperatures with approaching storms. This will keep the threat for freezing rain and wintry mix around in the weeks ahead. Download the free Alaska’s News Source Weather App.

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