First Alert: Snow, Ice, and High Winds Threaten Philadelphia Suburbs

A winter storm is expected to bring snow, ice, and strong winds to the Philadelphia suburbs this weekend, posing a threat to travel and power lines. The storm is expected to start as snow on Saturday afternoon, quickly transitioning to rain in the I-78 corridor and south. Freezing rain is possible in higher elevations north of I-78. The storm is expected to change to sleet in the evening, with localized flooding possible due to 1.5 to 2 inches of rain. Strong winds, gusting up to 60 mph, are expected on Sunday and Monday, posing a risk of downed trees and power outages.

The suburbs north of Philadelphia will be under a First Alert starting at Noon on Saturday, February 15 until 2 a.m. on Sunday, February 16. The storm is expected to bring one to three inches of snow and a coating of ice to the Lehigh Valley and Berks County, which will lead to slippery roads for anyone out and about Saturday afternoon and evening. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the Lehigh Valley, bringing slippery roads and sidewalks.

Snow will arrive around lunchtime across the area and in the Pennsylvania suburbs, heading from the west and moving east. While wintry precipitation is forecast to start near and northwest of I-95, it will quickly change to all rain from south to north into the I-78 corridor from late afternoon and through the evening, with freezing rain confined mainly to the higher terrain north of I-78 by 10 p.m. or so. The system will then change to sleet, especially to the south as it moves north through the afternoon and into the evening. Localized flooding is possible as our entire region could see 1.5 to two inches of rain. For the Interstate 95 corridor, this system will bring some snow, but it's expected to quickly change to rain. Neighborhoods in South Jersey will also see a similar quick transition from snow to rain in the early afternoon. 🌬️ We are growing increasingly concerned about the potential for extensive tree damage and power outages Sunday afternoon through Monday due to high winds. Strong west winds gusting 45-60 mph are anticipated during this period. A High Wind Watch was issued for our entire area. These strong winds will start early and could reach up to 60 miles per hour. The NBC10 First Alert Weather team expects that the winds could be powerful enough to cause power outages and downed trees. Strong winds will stick around for Monday, but the clouds will break and the sun makes a comeback for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday





