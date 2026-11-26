A First Alert has been issued ahead of a powerful storm set to hit the region on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

A First Alert has been issued ahead of a powerful storm set to hit the region on Thursday for Thanksgiving. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley says clouds are moving in Wednesday ahead of a powerful Thanksgiving storm that could bring damaging winds, flooding and travel disruptions.

Clouds are increasing on Wednesday ahead of a powerful coastal storm that could have major impacts on our area on Thanksgiving Day. Also, due to the impending storm, a Coastal Flood Warning is in effect at the shore and in the Delaware Bay. Winds will increase as well. Lows will be in the middle and upper 40s.

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The worst conditions on Thursday will be between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., with up to two inches of rain and wind gusts that likely lead to power outages. Thanksgiving storm bringing heavy rains, strong winds and flooding Downpours through the afternoon likely won’t let up until late Thursday evening. Because of the increasing threat from this storm, travel on Thanksgiving Day is discouraged.