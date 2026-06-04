First Alert: Pleasant Through Friday, Summer Humidity Returns This Weekend

Dry and comfortable conditions continue before isolated showers arrive Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - High pressure continues to keep central and south Alabama dry and comfortable this morning, with abundant sunshine and lower humidity providing pleasant conditions through Friday.

Humidity will gradually increase over the weekend before a weak cold front brings a few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday. A more typical early-summer pattern featuring warm, humid conditions and occasional afternoon storms returns next week. Sunny skies and low humidity will make for another comfortable day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s with light winds and excellent conditions for outdoor activities.

Clear skies continue overnight with comfortable lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light winds and low humidity will keep conditions pleasant. Sunshine remains in place with afternoon highs reaching the mid-80s. Humidity levels will begin to inch upward but conditions will still feel relatively comfortable.

Another great day for outdoor plans. Watch the latest live and local weather data below, streaming on WSFA Weather Now! Please note, this stream does not include live severe weather coverage, only data on the latest weather conditions. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected with warmer and more humid conditions returning.

Rain chances remain very low, making it another favorable day for outdoor activities. Highs will reach the mid-80s. A weak cold front will move toward the region, bringing a few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Widespread rainfall is not expected, but a few communities could see brief downpours.

Highs will remain in the mid-80s with noticeably higher humidity. A typical early-summer weather pattern settles across the region next week. Warm and humid conditions will persist with highs generally in the mid-80s. Isolated to scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will be possible on most days.

No significant cool-down is expected. Auburn University student reported missing while on vacation with family in JapanTonight will be cool and comfortableSketch the Sky winner June 3: Ava Floyd





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