First Alert: Freezing rain possible, with slick roads into Thursday morning

Today's Alaska weather forecast from Alaska's Weather Source.

ANCHORAGE, AK - Icy roads will once again plague a large portion of those in Southcentral Alaska as light rain moves into the region later this evening and into the night.

Winter weather advisories have been posted, with a glaze of ice the most likely outcome. While some light snow can’t be ruled out, any snow chances we see will largely stay along the Eastern Kenai Peninsula and into higher elevations. SOUTHCENTRAL: An area of low pressure near southern parts of the Kenai Peninsula will move inland to the northwest through the night.

Also read FIRST ALERT: Southcentral Alaska prepares for freezing rain danger

This will drive in some moisture to Southcentral, bringing with it the threat for freezing rain and icy roads. While some snow could possibly mix in, we have a warm enough layer aloft that most of what we’ll see will be light rain or drizzle. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the Western Kenai and the Anchorage and Eagle River areas through 5 a.m. Thursday morning, so be prepared for the potential for slick and icy roads.

The big concern is our temperatures, with many areas expected to see lows hover near the freezing mark. Even if air temperatures are sitting at 34 to 35 degrees tomorrow morning, the ground will be colder, so still expect some icy roads. The most likely areas to see the slick spots first will be hills, bridges and overpasses, with any impacts across Southcentral to come to an end through the morning hours tomorrow.

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There is a brief shot we could see some light snow Thursday morning, should we see some cold air erode away our warm air aloft. Should snow occur, we’ll see little to no accumulation. Things remain fairly quiet into Friday, but we are watching another system this weekend that could drive some snow into parts of the Kenai. We’ll keep you up to date on those latest details in the days ahead.

SOUTHEAST: Areas up under wind advisories in the Panhandle will see winds dying down prior to midnight, with gusts of 25 to 45 mph expected. While ongoing rain remains with the Panhandle, things are beginning to lighten up with Thursday and Friday providing some dry time for the region. Although we will keep active weather around, nothing looks to be significantly impactful over the next week.

However, if you are one to frequent the Klondike and Haines Highways, be prepared for snow later this week into the weekend. Highs continue to remain in the 40s and possibly lower 50s. INTERIOR: Ongoing quiet weather remains with across the Interior the rest of this week, with just a slight chance we could see some flurries. Any snowfall chances will bring very little in the way of accumulation.

While spending the first week and a half of this month above seasonal conditions, highs do try to fall back near normal. For this time period in November we should be seeing highs in the low to mid teens, with some areas likely to see that later this week. Overnight lows also remain warm, with Fairbanks yet to hit the first zero-degree reading of the season, with the likelihood we could see one of the latest ever recorded.

NORTH SLOPE/WESTERN ALASKA: The entire Arctic Slope coastline remains under a winter weather advisory or a blizzard warning, as gusty easterly winds remain. Winds of 40 to 50 mph will lead to areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. For some areas that could be less than half a mile at times. We’ll keep the gusty winds around into the weekend, although with the lack of falling snow visibility shouldn’t be much of a factor.

Any snow that falls along the Slope will amount to about 1 to 3 inches, with areas near the Brooks Range and Arctic Plains keeping snow around into the weekend. Temperatures continue to hold fairly steady for the Slope, with highs in the 10s and 20s and many areas seeing lows in the teens and single digits. Outside of some light snow showers that may dump an inch or so of snow accumulation, not much going on in Western Alaska.

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We could see some breezy winds for immediate coastal areas and locations near Gambell/St. Lawrence, but most areas will remain fairly quiet. Although cool, temperatures are still above average for this time period, with afternoon highs in the 20s and 30s and overnight lows falling as cold as the teens. ALEUTIANS: Three lows will traverse along the Aleutian chain through Sunday, keeping a wintry mix, rain and breezy wind around in the forecast.

Both the low that is currently south of the Aleutians and the one Friday will bring the best shot for a rain/snow mix, due to being on the north side of the low. The Sunday low looks to build into southern parts of the Bering Sea before shfiting east into Bristol Bay and the Gulf of Alaska. This will also bring rounds of rain and snow to the Aleutians, with a better chance of gustier winds.

Daily highs continue to hold in the 30s and 40s. OUTLOOK AHEAD: The back half of November looks to continue the warm weather across the state, with no signs of any significant cold heading into the state. Currently in the upper levels of the atmosphere, the polar vortex has been collapsing. This typically leads to cold air spilling into Eurasia and areas of the Eastern US.

When this happens we do tend to see a strong connection to ridging across Alaska. That combined with El Nino impacts could mean our temperatures continue to remain well above seasonal values. Download the free Alaska’s News Source Weather App. Send us your weather photos and videos here! 24/7 Alaska Weather: Get access to live radar, satellite, weather cameras, current conditions, and the latest weather forecast here.

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