First 4 Figures Releases Decayed Master Sword Statue for $623.99

First 4 Figures launches a life-size replica of the Decayed Master Sword from Tears of the Kingdom. The premium statue releases in December 2026 for collectors.

Nintendo has officially commenced the four-decade celebration of The Legend of Zelda franchise by unveiling a staggering array of new merchandise and entertainment properties. While fans eagerly await the live-action movie and other surprises scheduled for 2027, the immediate spotlight falls on a high-end collectible releasing in December 2026. First 4 Figures is introducing a life-size replica of the iconic Master Sword as it appeared in Tears of the Kingdom.

Premium Replica Details

The upcoming statue captures the Decayed Master Sword in exquisite detail, depicting the legendary blade just after Ganondorf shattered it with Gloom beneath Hyrule Castle. This specific iteration features the dark energy spreading upward from the resin base, enveloping the corroded sections of the blade to reflect the narrative decay from the game. The product is constructed with a metal handle and a durable ABS blade, allowing the sword to detach from its display base for versatile presentation.

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Collector Pricing and Cost

Pre-orders for this exclusive item are now open, though the financial commitment required is significant for average consumers. Buyers must budget $623.99 to secure the statue, a price point that exceeds the cost of a new Nintendo Switch 2 console. This premium pricing strategy targets dedicated enthusiasts willing to invest in high-fidelity memorabilia rather than standard gaming hardware.

Context and Market Response

This release arrives alongside the successful Ocarina of Time remake, which critics have praised for its faithful recreation of the classic title. Reviewers noted that while the remake may not satisfy every demand for a definitive version, it remains an incredible experience worth playing. The broader merchandise lineup includes a Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo, a Breath of the Wild vinyl, and a special lore book arriving in March.

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Fan Engagement and Hype

Enthusiasts have responded positively to the anniversary festivities, with many stating that there is no such thing as too much Zelda content. The combination of high-quality game remakes and elaborate physical collectibles ensures strong engagement from the global fanbase. The Decayed Master Sword statue specifically draws inspiration from the dramatic scene of the sword's destruction, appealing to those who appreciate the darker themes of the recent entries.

Future Release Timeline

While the statue is scheduled for December 2026, the momentum of the 40th-anniversary campaign shows no signs of slowing down. Nintendo continues to balance the release of new games with nostalgic remakes and cross-media expansions. The upcoming live-action adaptations and additional surprises later in the decade promise to maintain the franchise's dominance in the gaming and entertainment landscape.