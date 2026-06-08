Fireworks Trailer Explodes on Tennessee Highway, Miraculously Leaves Hitched Truck Unscathed

A trailer carrying fireworks caught fire and exploded on a Tennessee highway, but the truck it was hitched to remained largely unscathed, according to wild video footage.

A trailer filled to the brim with fireworks caught fire and exploded into smithereens on a Tennessee highway Saturday — while the truck it was hitched to was somehow spared from the carnage, wild video shows.

Traffic came to a standstill on I-75 North in Hamilton County, Tennessee, on Saturday evening when a white pickup truck started smoking on the side of the road. The Chattanooga Fire Department and the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze while other agencies helped redirect traffic away from the impending pyrotechnics display,“This is nuts.

I literally pulled off to the side of the road because I heard it before I saw it, and then I came across this bridge back here. This is absolutely crazy,” Parker said. Photos shared by the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department showed the trailer’s smoldering remains as firefighters hosed it down. The white truck that it was hitched to appeared largely unscathed, save for a few scorch marks.

No injuries were reported and traffic started slowly inching forward closer to 11 p.m. — more than three hours after the highway was shut down,





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Tennessee Highway Fireworks Explosion Truck Miraculously Spared Fireworks Trailer Catches Fire Hamilton County Tennessee Chattanooga Fire Department

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