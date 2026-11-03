Fireworks Decibel Cap Sparks Black Market Fears

Government plans to lower fireworks noise limits face industry warnings of black market growth and effective bans, while animal welfare groups push for stricter controls to protect pets and veterans.

The British Government faces intense scrutiny over proposed regulations that would significantly reduce the permitted noise levels of consumer fireworks, a move that industry leaders warn could effectively ban the sale of rockets and drive demand to the unregulated black market.

Consultation On Noise Limit Cuts

The Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (DBIST) recently concluded a public consultation on a proposal to reduce the perceived noise of fireworks sold in shops by approximately 50 percent. This regulation would lower the permitted decibel level from the current maximum of 120 dBAimp to 110 dBAimp, a volume comparable to a car horn or a pneumatic drill.

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Simultaneously, the DBIST sought public views on whether the limit should be reduced even further to 90 A-weighted decibels, measured using impulse time weighting (dBAimp), a threshold demanded by some animal welfare groups. Steve Raper, chairman of the British Fireworks Association, appeared before a committee of MPs on Tuesday to address these potential changes.

Industry Warns Of Effective Ban

Mr. Raper warned that dropping the legal limit to 90 dBAimp would amount to an effective ban on the sale of fireworks in all but name. He stated that such a drastic reduction would open up a can of worms by driving consumers to purchase unregulated rockets, which are potentially unsafe. He argued that 90 percent of all fireworks ever imported into the UK would no longer be legal under this stricter standard.

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He acknowledged that the government's proposed cut to 110 dBAimp would not be industry-destroying but estimated it would still force around 30 percent of currently available firework varieties to be withdrawn from sale. According to Mr. Raper, only Roman candles and sparklers would remain on the market, leaving a huge gap for the 20 million people who enjoy fireworks who might then seek illegal alternatives.

Welfare Concerns And Social Impact

MPs on the Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Committee expressed deep concerns about the increase in anti-social use of fireworks across many parts of the year. David Bowles of the RSPCA testified about the severe effect loud fireworks have on pets, while Alan Friggieri of Combat Stress highlighted the distressing impact of noisy rockets on military veterans.

Mr. Friggieri described one extremely distressed veteran who used to spend the whole month of October and November in isolation, often curled up on the floor. Mr. Bowles backed efforts to reduce the noise level to 90 dBAimp, asserting that quiet fireworks exist beyond just sparklers, and called for wider introduction of firework control zones to protect animal shelters and zoos.

Regulatory Framework And Next Steps

Currently, Category F1, F2, and F3 fireworks are available to the public, while Category F4 fireworks are reserved for professional use only. Sales from non-specialist shops like Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, and Tesco are permitted during specific periods around Guy Fawkes night, New Year's Eve, Chinese New Year, and Diwali.

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Business Minister Kate Dearden, representing the Halifax constituency, told MPs she regularly hears about the nuisance of fireworks from constituents. She stated she is really glad the consultation was launched, acknowledging the need to balance consumer enjoyment with public safety and welfare concerns.