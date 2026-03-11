Pregame pyrotechnics at Lumen Field appeared to strike a military helicopter during a flyover, marking a rough start for the Seattle Seahawks before their Monday Night Football loss to the Chicago Bears.

The U.S. Army has officially confirmed that no damage occurred to military helicopters during a dramatic pregame flyover at Lumen Field in Seattle. Joint Base Lewis-McChord released a statement clarifying that the incident, which went viral on social media, did not result in any injury to the aircrew or harm to the aircraft. This official update resolves the widespread confusion surrounding the event that took place just before the Monday night football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson also faced public scrutiny on Tuesday regarding other local issues, including her veto of an RV permit bill, but the military incident drew the most immediate attention.

The controversy began on November 2, 2026, when four UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters from the U.S. Army's 2nd Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment flew over the stadium. As the aircraft performed their pregame display, pyrotechnics were launched from the top of the tower above the Hawks Nest on the north end of the stadium. Viral video footage showed what appeared to be fireworks flaring dangerously close to the military rotors, leading many viewers to believe a direct collision had occurred. The timing of the pyrotechnics seemed significantly off, with the display launching while the fourth helicopter had not yet cleared the stadium airspace.

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Despite the alarming visuals circulating online, Lt. Col. Cynthia R. Holuta provided a definitive account of the safety protocols in place. She stated clearly that no fireworks struck any of the aircraft, no aircraft were damaged, and no members of the aircrew were injured. The Army emphasized that the close proximity was a visual artifact of the camera angles and the speed of the helicopters rather than a physical impact. This clarification was crucial for maintaining public trust in the safety standards of military operations during major public sporting events.

The pregame chaos foreshadowed a difficult night for the Seattle Seahawks and their fans. On the field, the team struggled comprehensively against the Chicago Bears, marking a stark decline from their early-season dominance. The Seahawks defense allowed thirty-four points, which was the highest number they had surrendered all season. This performance highlighted significant defensive vulnerabilities that were previously unseen in their first seven weeks of play. The loss kept their playoff hopes slim, as the team now sits at a 4-4 record just eight games after winning the Super Bowl.

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Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams performed efficiently despite facing a tough Seattle unit. He threw for 237 yards against a defense that had not allowed a 200-yard passer in the first seven weeks of the season. The Bears offensive line controlled the game, accumulating 363 yards of total offense. This figure represented 62 more yards than their previous season high, showcasing a dominant ground and pass attack that exploited Seattle's defensive gaps. The special teams unit also contributed to the Bears' victory by blocking a field goal attempt, adding to the Seahawks' frustration.

Seattle's offense struggled to find any rhythm throughout the match. The team was held to just 252 total yards, marking the second-lowest offensive output for the Seahawks this season. Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was a key presence on the field, leading his unit to contain Seattle's rushing attack effectively. The combination of a botched pyrotechnic show and a comprehensive defeat created a Monday to forget for the home crowd. The incident serves as a reminder of the high stakes and precision required during major sporting events.

While the military confirmed the safety of their personnel, the visual impact of the incident left a lasting impression on fans and viewers. The close call suggested the pyrotechnics nearly hit the last of the four aircraft in the formation, sparking widespread debate online. Many people began talking about the apparent mishap, with clips showing the fireworks flaring dangerously close to the military rotors. This pregame chaos foreshadowed a difficult night for the Seahawks fans and the team itself, combining external spectacle with internal failure.

The outcome leaves the Seahawks facing an uncertain path to the playoffs as the season progresses. The team must now address both the defensive vulnerabilities exposed by the Bears and the logistical challenges of hosting major events. The incident at Lumen Field highlights the potential for miscommunication between event planners and military operators. As the Seahawks look to bounce back, the focus will shift entirely to the field, away from the pregame distractions that dominated the headlines.

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The confirmation from Joint Base Lewis-McChord closes the chapter on the safety concerns, but the implications for the Seahawks remain. The team's performance has dropped significantly, and the margin for error is shrinking as the season enters its final stretch. Fans and analysts alike are now scrutinizing every decision made by the coaching staff. The defeat to Chicago was not just a loss of points but a loss of confidence in the team's ability to compete at a championship level. The military's swift response to the rumors helped preserve the dignity of the service members involved in the ceremony.