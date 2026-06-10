Firestorm's Power Surge: How DC's Newest Villain Outclasses Superman

In Jeff Lemire's The Fury of Firestorm #3, the rogue hero proves he can defeat a Kryptonian in seconds by conjuring Kryptonite and manipulating matter, suggesting he is now the DC Universe's most powerful being.

The latest issue of DC Comics ' The Fury of Firestorm presents a compelling case that the title character has surpassed Superman as Earth's most powerful hero.

In issue #3, written by Jeff Lemire with art by Rafael de Latorre and Marcelo Maiolo, Firestorm demonstrates an overwhelming ability to defeat a Kryptonian in seconds. The narrative reveals that Professor Martin Stein originally conceived "Project Firestorm" as a failsafe-a controllable metahuman designed to neutralize any rogue superhumans, specifically targeting Kryptonians. Stein's vision was for Firestorm to have power over the very molecules that constitute steel and the ability to manifest weaknesses like Kryptonite from the air itself.

The series shows this theory put into practice when Firestorm instantly generates Kryptonite and overpowers Supergirl. This display suggests that Firestorm's molecular manipulation capability could similarly subdue Superman. The story frames Firestorm not merely as a hero but as a weapon of ultimate potential, one whose power may exceed that of any Kryptonian by manipulating the fundamental building blocks of reality. This development challenges the传统 hierarchy of power in the DC Universe and positions Firestorm as a new apex entity.

The Fury of Firestorm #3 is currently available, marking a significant shift in the portrayal of power dynamics among DC's flagship characters





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