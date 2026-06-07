Firestorm Proves He Can Defeat the Justice League Single-Handedly in Fury of Firestorm #3

A preview for Fury of Firestorm #3 shows the nuclear-powered hero easily taking down several Justice League members, including Supergirl, Flash, and Martian Manhunter. This confirms DC's long-standing hint that Firestorm is one of the most powerful beings in the universe, capable of fighting the entire League alone.

In the world of DC Comics , the Justice League is home to some of the most formidable superheroes ever created, including Superman, Wonder Woman, and the Martian Manhunter.

Yet, a recent preview for Fury of Firestorm #3 has confirmed that one hero, not Superman, possesses the raw power to take down the entire League on his own. That hero is Firestorm, the nuclear-powered being created from the fusion of college student Ronnie Raymond and Nobel Prize-winning physicist Professor Martin Stein. For years, DC has hinted at Firestorm's incredible potential, but now the character is finally unleashing his true capabilities in a chilling display of dominance.

The story begins with a corrupted Firestorm taking over a small town in Colorado, bending its citizens and environment to his will. In response, the Justice League dispatches a team of heavy hitters: Supergirl, the Flash, Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and the Martian Manhunter.

However, Firestorm makes quick work of them all. He transforms Hawkgirl's mace into harmless flowers, freezes the Flash in his tracks, sets the invisible Martian Manhunter ablaze, and dispatches Green Lantern and Supergirl with ease. The preview showcases Firestorm's ability to counter every attack, demonstrating a level of power and control that surpasses even the most optimistic assessments of his abilities.

This confrontation is not just a simple battle; it underscores a deeper narrative about Firestorm's nature and the evil that has taken hold of him. Firehawk, a fellow hero and ally, senses that Ronnie Raymond is missing from the fusion, replaced by a dark force that is using Firestorm's power for malevolent purposes. The Justice League, while formidable, is essentially running interference, and their defeat highlights the existential threat posed by an unhinged Firestorm.

The flashback to Professor Stein's testimony about Project Firestorm hints at a planned counter-measure against metahumans, adding layers of conspiracy and moral ambiguity to the story. Firestorm's power set is unique in the DC Universe. As a nuclear entity, he can transmute matter at a molecular level, manipulate energy, and reshape reality within his sphere of influence. Unlike Superman, whose powers are tied to his Kryptonian biology, Firestorm's abilities are theoretically limitless, constrained only by his knowledge and will.

In this preview, he demonstrates not just brute force, but strategic finesse, neutralizing each Leaguer with an appropriate countermeasure. This suggests that even a full-scale assault from the entire Justice League roster might not be enough to stop him when he is fully unleashed. For fans, this is a long-awaited validation of Firestorm's potential. While the character has been a fan favorite since his introduction in the 1970s, he has often been underutilized or depowered for narrative convenience.

Now, writer Jeff Lemire and artist Rafael De Latorre are delivering a story that allows Firestorm to shine as one of DCs most dangerous beings. The implications for the DC Universe are significant, as the League must now contend with a threat that can annihilate its membership with ease. The question remains whether the real Ronnie Raymond can be rescued and restore balance, or if the evil within Firestorm will continue to escalate.

Fury of Firestorm #3 promises to be a pivotal issue that reshapes our understanding of the character and his place in the superhero hierarchy. As the League licks its wounds, readers are left to wonder what other secrets Firestorm holds and whether any hero can truly stand against him when he is at full power. This storyline is a must-read for fans of cosmic-level threats and character-driven drama, showcasing the best of what DC Comics has to offer





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