Firesprite Announces New Until Dawn Game for PS5

Firesprite is working on a new installment in the Until Dawn series, which is set to release on the PlayStation 5 in 2027. The new game takes place on Akishima Island, a fictional island that is said to be haunted by dark stories and contains dreadful and heartbreaking secrets.

Firesprite is working on a new installment in the Until Dawn series, which is set to release on the PlayStation 5 in 2027. The new game takes place on Akishima Island, a fictional island that is said to be haunted by dark stories and contains dreadful and heartbreaking secrets.

The story follows a cast of ghost hunters for a paranormal series, who are known for staging their scares but have now come face-to-face with real horrors and must start living up to their reputation to survive until dawn. The trailer for the game shows a bit of the slasher norms, including sexual situations, gory kills, and a killer roaming around.

According to the team, some branches of the story will be contingent on the player's relationship with certain characters, which can send the story spinning off towards unforeseen consequences. Firesprite has said that honoring this element of the series' legacy is part of its mission. More details will come in the coming months, as the studio promised a look at gameplay, the new cast, and the story.

The cast is seemingly all new so far, except for Peter Stormare's Dr. Hill, who was in the original 2015 game. It is unclear if this is part of the new game or a reference to the widely maligned 2024 remake. The trailer for the new game shows Hayden Panettiere's character, Sam, waking up with a large wound on her arm before a mysterious person calls her name.

It is unclear if this is part of the new game or a separate trailer, but there's still plenty to uncover since the game is more than a few months away. Firesprite has since created other titles in the interactive horror genre, including five games in The Dark Pictures Anthology, but none of these titles have captured players like the Until Dawn series.

The new game is expected to be a return to form for the series, which has been left behind following the 2016 VR shooter





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