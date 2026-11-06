Firerose Warns Elizabeth Hurley of Billy Ray Cyrus as Divorce Battle Remains Open

Firerose compares her seven-month marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus to a warzone and warns his girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley that narcissists never change, detailing alleged emotional abuse.

Firerose has issued a stark warning to Elizabeth Hurley regarding her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus, describing their own brief marriage as a warzone and asserting that narcissists never change. The thirty-eight-year-old singer, who was married to the sixty-five-year-old country music icon for seven months, revealed the intense emotional turmoil that defined their union following their matrimony in 2023. Her comments arrive as Elizabeth Hurley, who is sixty-one years old, sparked engagement rumors by posting an Instagram photograph featuring a large diamond ring on her finger.

The warning serves as a public intervention for Hurley, urging anyone ensnared by similar personality disorders to save themselves from the pain that Firerose endured. Firerose emphasized that she would not wish such a destructive relationship on any individual, highlighting the psychological toll of being involved with someone who refuses to change despite clear evidence of harmful behavior. She stated that she felt as though she was constantly walking on eggshells, fearing that a single look or gesture could trigger Billy Ray Cyrus's rage.

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Court documents reveal that Firerose received zero dollars from the settlement, while Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct. He later sought a restraining order to prevent unauthorized use of his financial accounts, describing the ordeal as a nightmare and a web of lies that placed him in physical danger. The divorce proceedings concluded in August, with Billy Ray Cyrus's legal team expressing relief that the situation had been resolved. Despite the finalization, the public narrative continues to evolve through social media posts from both parties.

In a recent interview, Firerose detailed a pattern of behavior that included verbal abuse, isolation from friends, and restrictive control over her daily life. She claimed that Billy Ray Cyrus prevented her from obtaining a driver's license and stopped her from seeing her friends. The reality TV personality explained that the abuse was cyclical, with her ex-husband showering her with affection the day after the conflicts occurred. This dynamic led her to attempt to mold her personality to fit what she believed he wanted, hoping to improve the deteriorating relationship and maintain peace within their shared household.

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Billy Ray Cyrus has vehemently denied Firerose's allegations of emotional abuse and has claimed that he was the one who had been verbally abused during their time together. In a statement released through his attorneys, the singer dismissed the allegations as a scam and a target on his person, asserting that he was the victim of a scheme that damaged his heart and reputation. He described the experience as a matter of the heart where love was blind, expressing relief to put the nightmare behind him. His team contacted the media for comment regarding these latest claims but offered no direct response to the specific accusations.

The couple first became acquainted more than ten years ago on the set of the Disney television series Hannah Montana, where his daughter Miley Cyrus starred. Their connection was rekindled during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a rapid romantic development that culminated in a marriage in 2023 before a public and bitter breakup in May 2024. Firerose moved to Billy Ray Cyrus's farm in 2020 and said things were initially great before their relationship turned sour. The singer added that she felt like she was walking on eggshells and claimed Billy prevented her from seeing her friends and did not want her to have a car.

The ongoing dispute highlights the contrasting accounts of the two parties, with Firerose's latest interview adding a new layer to the public narrative. She compared her experience in the relationship to going through a war, noting that she could look at him in a way he would perceive to be wrong and it would trigger his rage. She recalled that he would scream vile insults and verbally abuse her, calling her the most horrible things she has ever heard. The singer wished that every person who is being ensnared by a narcissist could save themselves, as she would not wish that on anybody. The Daily Mail has contacted Billy Ray Cyrus's representatives for comment on these latest developments.