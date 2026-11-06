Firerose Compares Marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus to Warzone, Warns Elizabeth Hurley

Johanna Rose Hodge details alleged abuse by Billy Ray Cyrus, warning his partner Elizabeth Hurley that narcissists never change following their public divorce.

Johanna Rose Hodge, widely known by her stage name Firerose, has issued a stark warning to Elizabeth Hurley regarding her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus, describing their brief marriage as akin to a "warzone." The 38-year-old singer and actress opened up about the final seven months of her union with the 65-year-old country music icon, stating that "narcissists never change" and urging others to avoid similar pitfalls. Her comments come shortly after Elizabeth Hurley, 61, sparked engagement rumors by posting an image of a large diamond ring on social media, leading Hodge to feel compelled to address the potential dangers facing Hurley.

Allegations Of Emotional Abuse And Control

Hodge, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodge, detailed a dynamic where she felt she was constantly "walking on eggshells" to avoid triggering the rage of her ex-husband. She claimed that Billy Ray Cyrus prevented her from maintaining contact with her friends and restricted her access to transportation by refusing to let her have a car. According to her account, a simple glance could be interpreted as wrong, leading to screaming matches and the delivery of vile insults. She described a cycle where abusive behavior was followed by a day of showering her with love, creating a confusing environment that made her try to "mould herself" into who she believed he wanted her to be.

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Public Breakup And Financial Consequences

The relationship between Hodge and Cyrus, which began after they reconnected during the pandemic, ended in May 2024 after a bitter and public split. Court records indicate that the divorce process was contentious, with Hodge walking away with zero dollars from the marital assets. Cyrus filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences and "inappropriate marital conduct," while later filing a restraining order to prevent the unauthorized use of his credit cards and financial accounts. The divorce was officially finalized in August, a process that Hodge described as a nightmare from which she was eager to escape.

Competing Narratives From Both Parties

Billy Ray Cyrus has vehemently denied all allegations of emotional or verbal abuse, claiming in the past that he was the victim of verbal attacks from his ex-wife. In a statement released through his legal representatives, Cyrus described the situation as the "most crazy insane scam" he had ever encountered, asserting that he was the target of a web of lies that placed him in physical danger. He characterized the experience as a matter of the heart, adding that "love is blind" and expressing relief that the legal proceedings were over. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Cyrus, but no further immediate comment was available at the time of publication.

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Historical Context Of The Relationship

The origins of the relationship between Hodge and Cyrus date back more than ten years to the set of the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana, which starred Cyrus's daughter, Miley Cyrus. At that time, Cyrus was still married to his first wife, Tish, and the two maintained a platonic friendship. They reconnected during the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually leading to a romantic relationship that culminated in a marriage lasting only seven months. Hodge moved to Cyrus's farm in 2020, where she stated things were initially positive before the relationship deteriorated following their marriage in 2023.

Warnings For Future Relationships

In her interview, Hodge expressed a desire to help others who might be ensnared by similar personalities, stating she would not wish such an experience on anyone. She highlighted the psychological toll of dealing with what she perceives as narcissistic behavior, emphasizing the difficulty of recognizing the signs until one is deeply involved. Her reflections serve as a public cautionary tale, particularly relevant given the recent attention surrounding Cyrus's new partner, Elizabeth Hurley. As the media continues to scrutinize the personal lives of these high-profile figures, Hodge's account adds a complex layer to the public narrative surrounding the country star's recent romantic history.