FireLink Launches Dark Souls Wave 2 Chibi Figures With Rare Characters

FireLink releases the second wave of Dark Souls chibi figures featuring six new characters. Collectors can buy individual blind boxes or the full set from Bandai Namco.

FireLink has officially released the second wave of chibi-style action figures based on the Dark Souls franchise, adding six new characters to the collecting community. This latest drop expands the merchandise available for fans who have missed the initial limited-time launch of the first wave. The new figures join two previous sets, bringing the total number of collectible characters in this specific trilogy collection to eighteen distinct figures.

New Characters In Wave Two Release

The second wave from FireLink includes six distinct characters that were not present in the earlier releases. While the first wave featured Oscar, The Knight of Astora, Fire Keeper, Dragon Slayer Ornstein, Artorias the Abysswalker, Solaire of Astora, and Siegward of Catarina, the second set introduces entirely new faces from the game. These figures reimagine iconic Dark Souls characters in chibi-esque designs, maintaining the studio aesthetic while offering a different scale and style for display.

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Although the specific names of the six characters in the second wave are not explicitly listed in the source data, the collection is designed to represent a broader range of the trilogy. This approach ensures that even obscure non-player characters have a dedicated figure, allowing collectors to expand their display beyond the most popular heroes and bosses.

Pricing And Purchasing Options Available

Collectors have multiple ways to acquire these figures depending on their budget and goals for the set. Individual figures can be purchased via blind boxes for approximately 17.99 US dollars. This option means buyers will not know which specific character they are receiving until they open the package. For those who prefer certainty, the entire wave two collection is available for purchase at the official Bandai Namco website.

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The complete set for wave two costs approximately 124.99 US dollars. Fans who wish to own every single figure across all three waves will need to spend upwards of 375 US dollars. This tiered pricing structure allows enthusiasts to either focus on specific characters or invest in the complete collection without being forced to buy the out-of-stock first wave.

Availability And Future Restocks Unclear

It remains uncertain how long these wave two figures will remain available in the Bandai Namco store. There is no confirmation regarding whether the first wave will be restocked for new buyers who missed the initial launch. The availability of these items appears to be limited, making this a critical time for collectors who have been seeking additional Dark Souls-related merchandise.

This release highlights the continued demand for Dark Souls products from FromSoftware, even without a new mainline entry. The steady pace of merchandise releases provides fans with new ways to engage with the universe. As the franchise maintains its status as a premier action RPG, these collectibles serve as a tangible connection to the world created by the developers.

Collector Value And Franchise Impact

The sheer quantity of characters included in this collection is impressive for serious collectors. Representing eighteen characters across three waves allows for a comprehensive showcase of the Dark Souls trilogy. This breadth of representation ensures that niche characters and background figures receive the same attention as major protagonists.

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For fans of the Dark Souls Like genre, these figures offer a premium addition to their display. The chibi design provides a unique aesthetic that complements the darker tone of the original games. As the community continues to grow, these high-quality products reinforce the lasting legacy of the franchise. Collectors are encouraged to act quickly if they wish to secure these specific items before potential sell-outs.