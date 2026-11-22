A man and a woman who were experiencing homelessness became trapped beneath an overpass in the 900 block of South E St. as rain pushed water levels higher.

San Bernardino County fire crews rescued two people, two cats and a dog trapped in a wash in San Bernardino on Thursday, Nov. 19A man and a woman who were experiencing homelessness became trapped beneath an overpass in the 900 block of South E St. as rain pushed water levels higher.

Fire crews began a swift water rescue just before 1:30 p.m, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Crews lowered life jackets and helmets to the man and woman and then lowered a ladder down from the overpass so that a rescuer could climb down into the wash to help the man and woman to safety. Each of them was carrying a pet.

Advertisement

Firefighters then learned that another dog was still trapped beneath the overpass, and a firefighter climbed back down to rescue the remaining dog, according to fire department officials. Throughout the rescue, firefighters deployed a drone to offer additional aerial views of the situation. Paramedics evaluated the man and the woman who were rescued at the scene but both declined hospitalization.