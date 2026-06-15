Firefighters pull teenage girl from Lake Sammamish, dies at scene despite hour-long life-saving effort

A teenage girl died after going underwater at Lake Sammamish, Eastside Fire & Rescue confirmed.

Firefighters pull teenage girl from Lake Sammamish, dies at scene despite hour-long life-saving effortThe hottest weather of the year thus far is here, but relief from this late spring heat wave lies ahead for the rest of the week.

North Cascades Highway officially fully reopens following emergency workFrom floating barges to libraries, Seattle offers dozens of ways to watch the World Cup The FIFA World Cup 2026 has arrived in Seattle, and fans without tickets to the six matches at Seattle Stadium have no shortage of options to catch the action. June is National Men’s Health Month: Advancing prostate cancer treatment while preserving quality of life One in eight men will hear the words"you have prostate cancer" in their lifetime.

Unfortunately, many men tend to overlook the importance of preventative care. When is the best time to see whales in the Salish Sea? Each of the four whale species in our waters follows its own seasonal rhythm, and understanding those patterns is the key to planning your experience. Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic.

Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.





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