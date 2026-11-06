Firefighters Keep Repeating It, & It's the One Kitchen Appliance to Unplug Before Bed

Firefighters recommend unplugging your toaster before bed to reduce fire risks and save energy. Discover why this simple habit makes your home safer.

One of the U.S. Fire Administration’s top tips could probably fit on a sticky note.

“Unplug small appliances when not using them. ” Now picture your kitchen counter at 11 p.m. Theis there, plugged in, a few crumbs at its feet, the same as it’s been every night for years.back in May that small kitchen appliances, especially the ones that generate heat, should be unplugged when they’re not in use, and yes, he singles out the toaster specifically.

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He candidly admits that he hasn’t personally made a habit of it himself, but states that “it sure would be a smart idea. ”There’s a second quieter reason too. Plenty of plugged-in appliances keep drawing a little power even when they’re not in use, and over time that adds up in your electricity bill. So unplugging does double duty: less risk of fire, slightly less electricity wasted.

There is one caveat we feel we need to mention. No official NFPA or U.S. Fire Administration statement says the toaster is thething to unplug before bed. It’s simply the example experts and consumer safety pros flag most consistently, and the one worth taking seriously. If “unplug your toaster” sounds like a wellness-influencer rule, it isn’t.

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It’s standard guidance recommended by fire safety experts. The NFPA’s electrical safety checklist tells homeowners to “unplug appliances when not in use,” which echoes the USFA’s advice almost word for word. The stakes are real. The USFA estimates that in 2021, fire departments in the U.S. responded to 24,200 residential building electrical fires.

Those fires caused an estimated 295 deaths, 900 injuries, and more than $1.2 billion in property loss. And it’s not always all about toasters. NFPA’s Lorraine Carli noted in a 2016 article for Industrial Safety & Hygiene News that “Any equipment that uses electricity, like computers, dryers, or fans, could potentially be involved in an electrical fire. ” Her broader advice is to call an electrician if you suspect any wiring problems in your home.

You don’t need a drill to make your home a little safer, just a quick and easy habit. Make the toaster your automatic unplug. Put it in the same mental category as locking the door at night. Since the NFPA names it specifically, it’s the easiest place to start.

Unplug other small, heat-generating countertop appliances you’re not using . That’s consistent with the USFA’s general guidance. Give the cords and plugs a quick look as you go. You’re already touching them to unplug them, so while you’re at it, give them a quick visual check to make sure everything looks normal.

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If something seems off, or you suspect a wiring problem, call an electrician. Make the process as easy as possible. If the toaster’s plug is buried behind the coffee and sugar canisters, you’ll be less likely to unplug it. Try to keep the plug within easy reach, or put the toaster on an outlet you can get to without rearranging your counter every night.

No fire agency has published a definitive list saying only these specific products should be unplugged before bed. The consistent message from experts is to unplug small appliances when you’re not using them, especially the ones that generate heat. The USFA says to unplug small appliances that are not in use, and the NFPA keeps pointing to the toaster specifically as the top priority in your nightly routine.

So tonight, before you brush your teeth, turn off the lights, lock all of the doors, unplug the toaster. It’s quick, easy, and hey, you may even sleep a little easier knowing you took some steps to make your home safer. The Exact Time Parke x Stoney Clover Lane’s New Collection Drops — Plus, Where To Find the Exclusive Sherpa MockneckShe© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.