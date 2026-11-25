Officials said they do not believe there is a public safety concern due to the burned materials at the IMS Recycling Center.

Trinity AudioFirefighters worked quickly to extinguish a blaze that caught cardboard and other materials on fire at a Barrio Logan recycling center Tuesday morning, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said.

The fire was first reported around 10:35 a.m. at the IMS Recycling Center on Boston Avenue near 28th Street, said Fire-Rescue spokesperson Candace Hadley. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a “well-involved” structure fire, and a second-alarm response was called. The fire was reported at 10:35 a.m. and involved multiple blazes at the facility. Two employees at the facility quickly evacuated, and 66 fire personnel responded to the scene, Hadley said.

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“As you can imagine, this facility has lots of stacks of cardboard, lots of dry, debris materials,” Hadley said to reporters at the scene. “What you’re seeing the crews do is douse that material and separate it where possible to ensure that we are able to extinguish any hotspots. ” In order to help firefighters detect potential hotspots, the fire department’s bomb squad members were on scene using a drone with thermal imaging cameras, Hadley said.

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Crews work on a fire at IMS Recycling Services on Tuesday. Due to the smoke plume seen from Interstate 5 and crews responding to the scene, California Highway Patrol temporarily shut down the 28th Street off-ramp from the southbound freeway, as well as Boston Avenue between 27th and 28th streets.

“Right now we don’t have any public safety concerns when it comes to materials that are burning,” Hadley said. “I would just stay away from the immediate area … to protect yourself from the smoke in general. ”The cause of the fire is under investigation.