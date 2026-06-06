Firefighters Disciplined for Supporting Reform UK in 'Orwellian' Free Speech Clampdown Under Andy Burnham's Governance

Senior managers at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, governed by Labour leadership hopeful Andy Burnham, have reprimanded and warned firefighters who support Reform UK, urging staff to report colleagues and seeking legal advice on their political activities. Emails reveal a 'chilling' attack on free speech, with Reform supporters told their actions conflict with service values, while the Fire Brigades Union backs Burnham's campaign. The incident raises alarms about political impartiality in public services as Burnham faces Reform in a critical by-election.

Firefighters who support Reform UK have been disciplined for their political views by senior management within Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, an institution governed by Andy Burnham , the Labour Party's candidate in the upcoming Makerfield by-election.

Internal communications revealed that staff members who stood as Reform candidates in local elections were formally spoken to and warned that their political activities could conflict with the service's core values. The leadership also sought legal advice on how to address such political involvement and encouraged employees to report any concerns about colleagues supporting the party.

This approach has been condemned as an Orwellian crackdown on free speech, creating a chilling effect where civil servants feel pressured to inform on one another for holding certain political beliefs. The incident raises profound questions about political impartiality in publicly funded services, especially when the governing official is also a prominent electoral candidate whose main rival is Reform UK.

The email, sent by the heads of the service's race and faith staff network, emphasized the need to maintain an inclusive culture and suggested that supporting Reform could make colleagues feel unsafe, despite no evidence of misconduct. Notably, there is no legal prohibition on firefighters engaging in politics, unlike for police officers. The Free Speech Union has written to Burnham, arguing that his governance permits the demonization of political opposition and violates the impartiality required of a public office-holder.

A Reform councillor who is also a firefighter described the email as an attack on his integrity, fueled by a culture created by Burnham. The union representing firefighters, the Fire Brigades Union, has endorsed Burnham's campaign, adding a layer of perceived conflict. This situation spotlights the tension between an employee's right to free political expression and an employer's duty to ensure a harmonious workplace, but the selective targeting of one party suggests political bias rather than neutral governance.

The controversy centers on an April email from Carl Petch and Humaira Ahmed, joint heads of the GMFRS race and faith staff network, which was obtained by The Mail on Sunday. The message stated that the service was aware of staff representing Reform UK and that these individuals had been spoken to about displaying core values and professional behaviours at all times.

The service was apparently seeking formal legal guidance to protect itself from all perspectives and maintain an inclusive culture. The email concluded by inviting staff to report personal concerns directly, effectively encouraging them to inform on colleagues. This was interpreted by recipients as a directive to treat Reform supporters as a threat. The Free Speech Union's founder, Toby Young, called the move chilling and noted the lack of similar action against supporters of other parties.

He argued that the email's clear implication is that supporting Reform is morally suspect and a reputational risk to the institution. Andy Burnham, currently Mayor of Greater Manchester and the Labour hopeful for the Makerfield by-election, serves as the fire commissioner, giving him ultimate governance responsibility for the service. Polling indicates Reform is the only party positioned to defeat him in the July by-election, a contest that could propel him toward challenging Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The FBU's prior £10,000 donation to Burnham's political ventures and its recent endorsement further complicate the picture, suggesting a close relationship between the union leadership and Burnham's campaign. The firefighter-councillor who won his seat for Reform expressed fear about his career progression now that party supporters are being singled out. He rejected the notion that his political stance could compromise safety or inclusivity, calling the suggestion ridiculous.

The episode underscores concerns about the politicization of essential public services and the potential for those in power to use institutional mechanisms to suppress dissenting political views, all while a key electoral contest looms





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