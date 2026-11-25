“This thing could have truly been a disaster – back home, this would be a disaster in your house.”

gave a live demonstration showing how quickly deep-frying Thanksgiving turkey in oil can get you in deep trouble — exploding in an instant into a white-meat-fueled fireball.

“This thing could have truly been a disaster — back home, this would be a disaster in your house,” Chief Instructor Paul Wilders told The Post during the time-honored Thanksgiving time warning. It took not even a third of the dunked bird to spill an excess of oil that instantaneously started a rapidly growing inferno — one that billowed toward a firefighter in protective bunker gear, along with spewing hot fluids that spilled across the ground.

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Folks at home who didn’t take proper safety protocols in the past weren’t so lucky, according to Wilders, who is also commissioner of the North Merrick Fire Department.

“We have had recorded days where we’ve actually had fully involved kitchen fires or incidents from the turkey fryer. ” These are his tips, and those from Alana Petrocelli, director of the Nassau County Firefighters Museum and Education Center, to protect a home from getting gobbled up by flames Thursday in a no-Thanksgiving. Along with keeping oil temperature and levels proper, “make sure that the turkey is dry and unfrozen — it has to be completely unfrozen,” Petrocelli said.

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Members of the Nassau County Fire Service Academy demonstrate the dangers of deep-frying a turkey under the direction of Chief Instructor Paul Wilders. Wilders said an unthawed turkey often means “you’re going to get that violent reaction between the oil and the water” that can quickly become engulfed. Petrocelli added that keeping a fryer in a safe outdoor area, away from anything prone to burning, is a must.

Wilders said it’s OK to fry in light rain, but wind is what needs to be watched closely. Crafting “makeshift sheds and makeshift canopies” to deter gusts is a big no-no. Households that got a jump-start for Christmas and already have their trees up need to be just as wary of dry wood as they are of a flamed-up turkey, the fire officials warn.

A Christmas tree fire is an automatic, immediate evacuation because of its volatility, said Wilders, who recommends LED lightbulbs to help reduce risk. Dennis A. Clark for NY PostMembers of the Nassau County Fire Service Academy demonstrate the dangers of deep-frying a turkey under the direction of Chief Instructor Paul Wilders.