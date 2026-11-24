A firefighter went into cardiac arrest while battling a 3-alarm fire in Mansfield Township, Burlington County. Squad 272 crew members immediately initiated CPR and used an AED before the firefighter was transported to the hospital. The fire damage also affected a neighboring home that was reportedly occupied by squatters.

MANSFIELD TWP. , N.J. -- A firefighter was given CPR after going into cardiac arrest while battling a 3-alarm fire in Mansfield Township, Burlington County.

When crews arrived, heavy fire filled the home. While battling the blaze, officials say one of the firefighters suddenly collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

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"Without hesitation, Squad 272's crew initiated Firefighter Down CPR," according to the Westhampton Township Emergency Services. "Crews performed multiple rounds of CPR and delivered several shocks via AED before the firefighter was transported to the hospital. "New Jersey son confessed to killing mother after months of planning, prosecutors sayIt wasn't long before the damage spread to his home too, just five feet away.

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Williams says the home should have been empty after it was vacated in May by the previous owner - that is, until he says squatters took over. According to fire officials, the person inside the home ran into a wooded area after the fire started and was later found nearby. New Jersey son confessed to killing mother after months of planning, prosecutors say