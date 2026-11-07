Firefighter Injured During Van Shooting in Renton Grocery Lot

Renton police fatally shot a man after he opened fire on firefighters who were attempting to help an unconscious person in a van at a grocery store parking lot on November 5, 2026. One firefighter was injured in the incident, while investigators confirmed the suspect pulled a gun when the crew breached the vehicle.

An image of Renton Police Department officers and Renton fire at the scene of a shooting that occurred on Nov. 5, 2026. A group of firefighters came under fire while assisting a man who was unconscious inside a van in a grocery store parking lot on Sunset Boulevard.

Investigators say the fire crew breached the van to help the man when he pulled out a gun and started shooting. Renton police responded to the scene and fatally shot the man as fellow firefighters rushed their injured coworker to the hospital.

Also read Firefighter shot, suspect dead after Renton police shooting

"We prepare every day to assist the community with any emergency need they may have, but when the emergency suddenly becomes the people purpose-built to address it, it hits differently," a Renton Regional Fire Authority social media post said. "It reminds us why we invest in and spend long hours training to have one of the best EMS systems in the world. That system, and the people who make it exceptional, came through for one of our own.

We are extremely grateful. Thank you, Renton, for all of your kind words and positive energy.

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" The Valley Independent Investigative Team has not taken over the work of investigating the shooting. According to a VIIT press release, the suspect pulled a gun on the fire crew as they were attempting to treat him, and a bullet struck one firefighter in the armpit. Police from Renton and Tukwila raced to the scene and shot the suspect inside the van. Another officer used a nonlethal weapon on the suspect as well.

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