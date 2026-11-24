U.S. laws wall off China from advanced AI chips and trade secrets, but recent events show that barrier may not be so secure.

Less than two weeks after he was fired, Jensen Huang was reinstalled as CEO of the world’s most powerful AI tech firm despite his extramarital relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

For Jensen Huang at Nvidia and other artificial intelligence tech giants in the United States, China is always off limits, walled off by laws that prohibit exports of semiconductor chips or AI engineering secrets. But it's evident that the law has provided a not-so-great wall of China. The Far East superpower didn't need a honey-pot spy to obtain Nvidia trade secrets.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Board Reversal, Sparking Lawmaker Criticism

A half-dozen Nvidia customers have been charged in the past year with smuggling Huang's high-tech products to the Chinese government. There was no talk of that during the champion celebration of Huang being reinstalled as CEO. From the rafters at Nvidia headquarters, employees cheered Huang as a conquering hero. His friend, President Donald Trump, and Attorney General Todd Blanche said there's been no criminal conduct by Huang or the company.

"But they don't actually specifically say there's zero national security threat,” observed former deputy national cyber director Jake Braun, now at the University of Chicago. "So what's your biggest concern about this now that he's back in that CEO chair? " NBC 5 Investigates' Chuck Goudie asked. 'Well, I think a couple of things.

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One is what influence is the Chinese government going to have over the CEO?

" Braun said. "Are there other plants in the organization? Presumably there must be.

" But our investigation of federal criminal cases filed against several major Nvidia customers in the U.S. The past year turned up numerous allegations that the company's AI super chips and other technology have been smuggled to the Chinese government - schemes totaling more than a billion dollars. American businessman Greg Lui, 38, allegedly sold China more than $300 million worth of Nvidia computer system servers.

In a federal indictment, prosecutors charge Lui and five co-conspirators with violating U.S. exports laws by routing the equipment through Malaysia and Singapore - straight to China.

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"Now what the US self-interest is, is to ensure that we have that only we have access to the most updated chips and maintain that access uniquely to ourselves for as long as possible before the Chinese get it,” Braun told NBC 5 Investigates. The Chicago tech security expert said because chip technology is changing by the moment, protecting American secrets is nearly unmanageable but may be crucial to our survival.

"If this technology is the most powerful and potentially the most destructive technology that humankind has ever produced, then we as Americans need to maintain our eminence and access to the backbone of this technology, which are these chips," Braun said. "And anything that undermines Americans' preeminent access to this technology is a detriment to US national security and that needs to be looked at very seriously.

" Even though Trump rallied for Huang's return as CEO and said there was no real damage to America from the spy scandal, on Monday the administration cracked down on an overseas AI company closely tied to Nvidia. In Singapore, Megaspeed Ltd. was blacklisted from doing business in the U.S. It is an ex-Megaspeed executive who is suspected of spying for China while having a romantic relationship with Jensen Huang.