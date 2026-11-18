He said that it is something that he has to relive every Christmas.

the “Wildmen” podcast on Tuesday that he fired the actor cast as Marv after four days, calling his performance “just awful. ” Though he didn’t name the actor, he was later identified as Roebuck.

“It hurts my heart, and it hurts my heart that every Christmas I have to deal with this,” Roebuck told Page Six exclusively on Tuesday evening. Daniel Roebuck says director Chris Columbus’ comments about his firing from “Home Alone” hurt his heart, in an exclusive interview with Page Six. Getty Images “I have the utmost respect for Chris Columbus.

Also read ‘Home Alone’ Director Reveals Why He Fired ‘Horrible’ Actor

When he did fire me, and he said he’d put me in his next movie, I waited by the phone, man,” he said, noting that he’s a fan of the director’s movies. He suggested Columbus may be misremembering things, as he never filmed a screen test with Pesci, as the director claimed he did. Director Chris Columbus called Roebuck’s acting performance “just awful” during a podcast appearance on Tuesday.

Daniel Stern, left, replaced Daniel Roebuck as Marv, playing opposite Joe Pesci as Harry in “Home Alone. ”“They never, ever, ever filmed me and Joe Pesci together. I never, ever filmed anything with Joe Pesci,” Roebuck told Page Six.

“The camera never rolled on us,” he added, noting he spent only “one day” with the “Goodfellas” actor. He said the network’s explanation that he and Pesci lacked “chemistry” was difficult to understand, given they shared only a brief amount of screen time in the movie.

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“The other thing is, how horrible could I have been if I was the second choice for a $35 million movie? ” Roebuck told Page Six. In a YouTube video, Chris Columbus recalled having to fire an actor from the 1990 movie, who turned out to be Roebuck. Roebuck said that Columbus’ recollection that he filmed with Joe Pesci was not correct.

Joe Pesci, left, and Daniel Stern played the Wet Bandits in the 1990 film “Home Alone,” directed by Columbus. Since being let go from the set, Roebuck said that he hasn’t had any contact with Columbus.

“I can’t speak to his motivations. He’s a good Catholic guy. I try to be a good Catholic guy. I try to be a man of faith, and I’m certainly a man of forgiveness.

So I never held a grudge against him for firing me,” Roebuck said.

“I’m disappointed that every Christmas I have to put up with this when I’ve contributed so much more to the world than not being in ‘Home Alone,'” he said. Roebuck, seen above, said that he still has respect for Columbus. On Tuesday, Columbus claimed Roebuck was the only actor he ever had to fire, though he didn’t name him on the podcast.

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“I mean, Pesci was great. This other kid was, and he was a kid at the time, he was just awful. And I had to — that’s the only person I ever had to fire,” Columbus said of the unnamed actor. The filmmaker explained that he had to fire the actor but left the door open to work together in the future, though that never materialized.

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Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Daniel Roebuck says director Chris Columbus' comments about his firing from"Home Alone" hurt his heart, in an exclusive interview with Page Six. Getty Images Director Chris Columbus called Roebuck's acting performance"just awful" during a podcast appearance on Tuesday.

Daniel Stern, left, replaced Daniel Roebuck as Marv, playing opposite Joe Pesci as Harry in"Home Alone.

"In a YouTube video, Chris Columbus recalled having to fire an actor from the 1990 movie, who turned out to be Roebuck. Roebuck said that Columbus' recollection that he filmed with Joe Pesci was not correct. Joe Pesci, left, and Daniel Stern played the Wet Bandits in the 1990 film"Home Alone," directed by Columbus. Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection