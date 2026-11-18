“It hurts my heart,” he said.

actor Daniel Roebuck is pushing back against director Chris Columbus’ claims that he had to be let go for his “horrible” performance “It hurts my heart, and it hurts my heart that every Christmas I have to deal with this,” Roebuck toldon the Wildmen podcast that he initially wanted Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern to play the Wet Bandits in the 1990 film, but the studio was only willing to pay for one.

Columbus opted for Pesci as Harry Lyme and cast Roebuck in Stern’s place as Marv Merchins, then“We did a screen test, and they were horrible,” Columbus said on Wildmen, which his son Brendan Columbus co-hosts with actor Cole Sprouse.

Also read Home Alone Director Chris Columbus Reveals Actor Fired During Filming and Studio Dispute Over Joe Pesci

“I mean, Pesci was great. This other kid was just awful. And that’s the only person I ever had to fire. ” Roebuck, though, remembers things differently.

He told Page Six that he never screen-tested with Pesci and believes that Columbus’ reasoning is flawed..

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“When he did fire me, and he said he’d put me in his next movie, I waited by the phone, man. ”, and believes Columbus was well-intentioned.said .

“I try to be a man of faith, and I’m certainly a man of forgiveness. So I never held a grudge against him for firing me.

”Columbus never named Roebuck as the actor he fired, but Roebuck had admitted to being the original actor cast as Marv Merchants in a 2023“I’m disappointed that every Christmas I have to put up with this when I’ve contributed so much more to the world than not being in*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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