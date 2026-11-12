Georgia Deputy Fired for Fake Facebook Page Harassing Mother He Arrested

A Georgia sheriff's investigation tied fired deputy Charles Mills to a fake Facebook page targeting Natasha Lopez, whose criminal case is unresolved.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has permanently terminated Corporal Charles Mills after an internal investigation determined he was responsible for creating and operating a fake Facebook page that harassed a mother he previously arrested.

The department confirmed the findings in a statement provided to reporters, concluding that Mills' actions violated office policy. This termination comes more than a month after the initial revelation that the former deputy had been targeting Natasha Lopez and her family through online channels.

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Lopez, the subject of the harassment, stated that the fake page featured AI-generated images and shared sensitive records involving her children. She described the experience as devastating for her family, particularly her youngest son, who remains fearful following the police encounter that initiated the legal battles.

The trouble began on August 30, 2025, when Mills was investigating Lopez's adult son for allegedly fleeing police on a motorcycle. Lopez claims Mills used Flock automated license plate readers to track her son's girlfriend to their home. She asserts that the camera evidence did not definitively link her son to the motorcycle involved in the earlier incident.

Deputies arrived at the residence while Lopez was returning from a trampoline park with her younger children. She says she asked for a search warrant when Mills attempted to enter. The sheriff's office maintains that Mills believed he had probable cause for a protective sweep to preserve evidence related to the felony traffic investigation.

Lopez says she followed the deputy inside to protect her children and dogs, calling 911 because she believed the entry was unauthorized. Her home surveillance cameras recorded the confrontation. She was subsequently handcuffed and arrested, an event she describes as terrifying for her children who witnessed their only parent being taken away.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office disputes Lopez's characterization of the arrest. The department states that Mills acted under established Fourth Amendment case law and that Lopez interfered with lawful orders. They emphasized that Mills was in uniform, drove a marked vehicle, and identified himself as an officer.

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After securing the residence, Mills obtained a search warrant. Lopez was transported to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center, processed, and later released on bond. Prosecutors reviewed body-camera footage and determined there was probable cause to pursue an obstruction case against her.

Following her release, Lopez began publicly questioning the circumstances of her arrest. She claimed that supervising deputies refused to review her security footage to verify her account of the encounter. She eventually started a social media page to share her story, which the sheriff's office described as an online campaign targeting officers and their families.

In response, a fake Facebook page named Not So Noble appeared. The page used Lopez's branding and began publishing material that criticized her. Lopez says the posts became increasingly personal, accusing her children of criminal behavior and sharing unredacted school and incident reports.

The situation escalated when the page began posting manipulated images designed to make Lopez appear connected to an OnlyFans account. Some posts directed users to Google Drive folders containing copies of the images and other material. Lopez repeatedly reported the content to platforms, but new versions continued to appear.

A major turning point occurred during a September 18, 2026 court hearing. Lopez's attorney questioned Mills about records he had obtained and asked if he had created fake social media accounts. Mills admitted to using fake profiles to monitor Lopez's posts after she blocked him.

Prosecutors subsequently disclosed that Mills was the creator and owner of the Not So Noble page. When Lopez learned that the arresting officer was responsible for the harassment, she expressed shock, disgust, and fear. She had suspected law enforcement involvement but never expected the arresting deputy to be the perpetrator.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was formally notified of Mills' potential involvement on September 21, 2026. The following day, Mills was placed on administrative leave. The internal investigation concluded that he was responsible for the page's content, leading to his termination on October 2.

The department released a statement emphasizing that Mills' personal actions did not reflect the values of the Cherokee Sheriff's Office. District Attorney Erle Newton confirmed that his office, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, was assigned to investigate Mills' actions.

Newton stated that the investigation remains ongoing and no criminal charges had been filed against Mills at the time of the response. CyberGuy also confirmed that Mills' wife was fired from her position at the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office on September 30, 2026.

Her termination was based on policy violations, though the office recused itself from investigating social media content about Lopez and declined to provide further details. It remains unclear if her firing was directly connected to the allegations involving her husband.

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Despite the deputy's dismissal, Lopez sought legal protection from the former officer. On October 20, 2026, a Cherokee County Superior Court granted her a 12-month stalking protective order. She noted that the legal process was extremely expensive, costing approximately $7,000 for just one day of proceedings.

Meanwhile, Lopez's original obstruction case remains unresolved. In an October 2026 ruling, a judge declined to dismiss the charges stemming from her August 2025 arrest. The court determined that the protective sweep and subsequent search of her residence were lawful.

The judge found that Mills had probable cause to enter the home and that it was reasonable for him to believe urgent circumstances justified securing the property. This ruling allows the obstruction prosecution to continue. Lopez maintains that her arrest was unjustified and her attorneys have challenged the legal basis for the deputy's actions.

The original investigation also led to the arrest of Lopez's adult son, Joseph Christopher Helms. He was indicted on November 10, 2025, on two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. The case was assigned to the Paulding Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney Robert S. Lane confirmed that the case remains pending with no trial or hearing scheduled. Helms has not been convicted of those charges. Lopez maintains that her son was wrongly identified as the motorcyclist involved in the earlier incident.

The impact on Lopez's family extends far beyond the courtroom. She says her youngest son, who was nine at the time of the arrest, has needed therapy and still fears police will take her away again. She recalls that no one checked on him when officers took her away, leaving him hyperventilating.

Some of the online posts also targeted her teenage son, damaging his personal relationships. Lopez says the situation highlighted the need for stronger restrictions on how police use license plate surveillance technology like Flock cameras.

She believes that existing policies are insufficient to prevent abuse. Lopez wants Mills to face criminal charges and lose his post certification to prevent him from serving as an officer in the future. She also wants investigators to determine if anyone else helped release the private records.

Whether these demands lead to additional consequences remains to be seen. However, Lopez says she has no intention of stopping her efforts to seek accountability. She believes in transparency and refuses to stay silent about what she considers a violation of trust.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office did not specifically address whether investigators identified any violations involving the use of Flock cameras by Mills. The case raises broader questions about oversight of license plate reader data and police accountability in digital harassment cases.

Lopez says she would speak up again despite the trauma. She emphasizes that right is right and wrong is wrong. Her story serves as a cautionary tale about the potential for technology to be weaponized by those in power, and the long-lasting emotional toll on families involved in such disputes.