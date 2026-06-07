Fired ‘60 Minutes’ Star Sails On After CBS Blowup

Scott Pelley appeared reflective after a week spent publicly feuding with his old network’s new bosses.

following a spectacular blowup with CBS News management, the veteran journalist resurfaced on social media with a brief message for the supporters who have rallied behind him.

“To all of you who have been so kind, you are the wind in my sails,” Pelley wrote on Instagram Saturday alongside a photo of himself steering a boat. The post marked a dramatic change in tone from a week in which Pelley launched blistering attacks on the network’s new leadership. Pelley also accused CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss of “murdering” the iconic newsmagazine and claimed she had been brought in to dismantle it.

“She does not love this place. She was brought in to kill it, and she’s been doing exactly that,” Pelley told Bilton. Bilton later accused Pelley of staging an “ambush” and displaying “remarkable incivility and contempt” during the meeting before terminating the longtime correspondent and ending his 37-year career at CBS News.

“It is a profound disappointment that you rejected that overture and chose ambush instead. ”to appease the Trump administration and abandoning the values that made the program a television institution.

“Now, the new owner of our network is casting this legend aside, apparently to curry a moment of favor with the Trump administration,”Pelly also claimed he had been instructed to inject “falsehoods and bias” into a politically sensitive story and pressured to include unverified assertions on air. In an interview with The New York Times, which is set to be released in full on Sunday, Pelley doubled down on allegations that the network’s new leadership is tilting coverage in favor of the Trump administration.

“We have respected journalists saying that there is a thumb on the scale for one political party over another,” Pelley said in a preview clip. He added that the network could still change course but warned that, “right now, CBS News, in my view, is on fire. ”“I don’t know if I would have noticed any difference if I hadn’t been reading about it. ”





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