FORT WAYNE, Ind. — As Fort Wayne continued to kick off its holiday season, an unexpected addition to a drone show that was out of this world.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — As Fort Wayne continued to kick off its holiday season, an unexpected addition to a drone show that was out of this world.

City Clerk John McGauley, a habitual photographer of city landmarks and events, was recording a video of the drone show over the Wells Fargo Building when off to the right of the drones, a fireball from space can be seen streaking through the sky. Most meteors vaporize in the atmosphere and are not seen, but fireballs are larger meteors that get low enough in the atmosphere and burn brighter that can be seen.

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Meteorites are meteors that make it to the earth. Oftentimes, fireball and meteor sightings are a signal of an approaching meteor shower. According to the American Meteor Society’s website, There are two currently active meteor showers. The Northern Taurids is expected to be active until Dec. 10, but its peak, or when fireball activity is most active, was earlier this month.