Fire Weather Watch Issued for Northern Arizona Zones Through Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for multiple counties in northern Arizona, including the Little Colorado River Valley, Chuska Mountains, and Defiance Plateau, from Thursday through Friday due to strong winds and low humidity.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for extensive areas of northern Arizona , effective from Thursday morning through Friday evening. The watch covers multiple zones including the Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties, as well as the Chuska Mountains, Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa, and other northeast plateaus and mesas.

These alerts are in response to critical fire weather conditions characterized by strong winds, low humidity, and dry fuels, increasing the risk of rapid wildfire spread. Residents and land management agencies are urged to exercise extreme caution with any outdoor activities that could spark a fire. Specifically, on Thursday from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM MST, the watch applies to the Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties.

On Friday, similar timing applies to the same areas, with additional zones like the Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, and Northeast Plateaus and Mesas coming under watch from 12:00 PM MDT to 9:00 PM MDT. The Friday watch also extends to the White Mountains, Eastern and Western Mogollon Rim, and other high-elevation regions.

These areas are experiencing dry conditions with relative humidity dropping to as low as 10-15% and wind gusts reaching 30-40 mph, creating a perfect storm for fire ignition and spread. Local fire officials are advising the public to avoid any burning, including campfires, fireworks, and the use of equipment that may produce sparks. Agricultural operations should be curtailed, and residents should have an evacuation plan ready.

The weather service emphasizes that a Fire Weather Watch means critical fire weather conditions are possible but not imminent; however, given the prolonged dry spell and gusty winds, the threat is significant. Authorities will continue to monitor conditions and may upgrade to a Red Flag Warning if necessary. This advisory is a collaboration between the National Weather Service offices in Flagstaff and Albuquerque, covering both Arizona and New Mexico border areas





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Fire Weather Watch Arizona Little Colorado River Valley Red Flag Warning Wildfire Risk

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