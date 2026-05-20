Fire Updates: Evacuations, Shelter Information, and Fire Containment

This news text provides updates on various fires in California, including evacuation orders, shelter information, and fire containment percentages. It also mentions the health risks and travel complications caused by smoke spread by the fires.

Shelters are under pressure, and conditions on the ground are rapidly changing as fire crews race to protect homes and lives. For residents, the current situation remains very fluid: Evacuation orders can be issued or expanded with little notice, forcing people to leave quickly as roads close and conditions deteriorate.

Even outside evacuation zones, smoke continues to spread, posing health risks and complicating travel across the state. Use county-designated shelters when available; the Sandy Fire page for Ventura County lists an overnight shelter location, and in Riverside County, the Bain Fire page lists shelter sites. What To Bring—the Essentials N95/KN95 masks (for smoke inhalation protection), a basic first aid kit.

List of Areas Being Evacuated At the time of publishing, Evacuation Orders warning of an ‘immediate threat to life’ have been issued to the following fires in the following counties: Cal Fire states that the Evacuation Orders are a ‘lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access. ’ Most recent update: The last update from Cal Fire reports that the fire is only 26 percent contained.

The island is generally considered to be unihabited, with no permanent residents. Most recent update: The latest update, on May 19, states that the fire is only 15 percent contained, although this is 5 percent more than the previous day, despite ‘wind-driven’ active fire behavior and ‘difficult access due to the remote location. ’ Evacuations: Cal Fire has issued evacuation orders across multiple zones in the area.

Although no official evacuee count has been provided by the agency, local news outlet KTLA has reported that, at the time of publishing, nearly 44,000 residents have been evacuated from the Simi Valley area. Most recent update: In its latest update, Cal Fire has established that the fire is only 5 percent contained, and one structure has been ‘destroyed. ’ The agency said that firefighters would ‘continue to fight the fire overnight from the air and the ground.

’ Evacuations: Evacuation orders were issued across multiple zones, and although the number of evacuees hasn’t been confirmed by Cal Fire, Most recent update: Although the fire is only 10 percent contained, some evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings, which means there is just a ‘threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock, should leave now. ’ Evacuations: Orders and warnings have been issued.

Most recent update: Although Cal Fire reported that ‘steep terrain continues to make access to the fire difficult,’ fire crews have managed to get the fire 85 percent contained. Evacuations: New orders have been issued, as residents in the affected areas were told to ‘leave immediately’ just after midnight on Wednesday, May 20. Date started: Tuesday, May 19.

Most recent update: Cal Fire reports that the fire is only 10 percent contained and has spread rapidly from 25 acres to 220, through Tuesday. Most recent update: According to Cal Fire, the fire remains 0 percent contained, although no evacuation orders or warnings have been issued at the time of publishing. Most recent update: Cal Fire confirmed that the fire is 100 percent contained, although crews will continue to ‘strengthen containment lines and closely monitor fire activity.





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California Fires Evacuation Orders Shelter Information Fire Containment Health Risks Travel Complications

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