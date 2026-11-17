Investigators determined an early morning fire that heavily damaged a popular bar in the South Wedge over the summer was set intentionally, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Firefighters tend to the scene of a fire Lux Lounge on South Avenue in Rochester, Monday, June 29, 2026. Rochester, N.Y. — Investigators determined an early morning fire that heavily damaged a popular bar in the South Wedge over the summer was set intentionally, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police said in a release Tuesday that the Arson Task Force — which includes members of the Rochester police and fire departments and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — determined the fire was set intentionally and is now a criminal investigation. Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the Rochester Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 428-7157 or Crimes Stoppers at 423-9300. Tips can also be emailed to MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov.

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